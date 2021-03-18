EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire police officer Josh Miller sat on the floor of the former State Theatre, brandishing a knife and portraying a troubled man who was hearing voices.
During the training session on Thursday, fellow officers Riley McLennan and Dominic Meincke, from a distance, took their time in talking to Miller and convincing him to place the knife on the floor and push it out of his reach.
McLennan and Riley then approached Miller, held him by each arm, patted him down for weapons and took him into protective custody.
The three officers were among about 20 Eau Claire police officers in ICAT training this week. ICAT, which stands for Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics, focuses on the tactical aspect of crisis intervention.
"A lot of the philosophies of ICAT, we have been doing for several years," Eau Claire Police Lt. Jim Southworth said.
This training adds a tactical aspect to crisis intervention training, allowing officers to assess a scene on a case-by-case basis, he said.
Twenty-five years ago, if an officer was within 21 feet of a subject who was brandishing a weapon or a knife, the use of deadly force was a strong consideration, Southworth said.
ICAT allows officers to consider non-lethal options to defuse a potentially dangerous scenario, he said.
"What other things can we do to make this situation a little more safe to bring it to a more peaceful solution," Southworth said.
ICAT "constantly assesses the totality of the threat," said Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus.
"Maybe we can use a parked car to diffuse the threat and have more communication to reduce the threat," he said.
"It still may end up being a deadly force situation," Southworth said, "but there is going to be a lot more assessment being done."
ICAT tries to slow down a threatening situation by using time, distance and cover, Rokus said.
"Typically, there is the opportunity to slow things down," he said.
ICAT training is being held this month to allow all of Eau Claire's 99 police officers to be exposed to the training. About 20 officers were trained this week. They participated in 10 hours of classroom instruction on Wednesday and 10 hours of scenario training with actors Thursday at the State Theatre in downtown Eau Claire.
The ICAT curriculum was developed in 2016.
"This is something I felt very strongly of incorporating into this department," Rokus said.
The incidents last summer in Minneapolis, Kenosha and elsewhere "brought the decision into the forefront," he said. "Last year's events motivated us to re-commit ourselves to continual improvement."
According to the Police Executive Research Forum, which developed ICAT, the training is designed especially for situations involving people who are unarmed or are armed with weapons other than firearms, and who may be experiencing a mental health or other crisis.
The training program is anchored by the critical decision-making model that helps officers assess situations, make safe and effective decisions, and document and learn from their actions.
ICAT focuses on four key areas:
• Patrol officer response.
• Non-firearms incidents.
• Integration of crisis recognition/intervention, communications and tactics.
• Officer safety and wellness.
Rokus said thousands of calls for service could utilize ICAT.
Since Jan. 1, 2018, the Eau Claire Police Department received more that 4,000 calls for service related to a mental health incident. Only 3.3% of those incidents resulted in arrest or enforcement, Rokus said.
"Not many of these end up being criminal in nature," he said.
ICAT is still not widely used by U.S. law enforcement agencies. The Eau Claire Police Department is the fourth agency in Wisconsin and 85th nationally to utilize the program, he said.
The system seems to work. A 2020 study by the University of Cincinnati of the implementation of ICAT in the Louisville, Ky., police department found the following:
• Reduced use of force incidents by 28%.
• Reduced injuries to community members by 26%.
• Reduced officer injuries by 36%.