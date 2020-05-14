While Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order has ended, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire plans to remain closed through the end of June.
“We will continue to discuss reopening procedures with officials at the State Library Division and with local health experts, and we will monitor the scientific data related to the COVID-19 health crisis in order to reduce community spread and to protect the health of staff and the community,” library director Pamela Westby said Thursday.
“Even with statewide guidelines and best practices for public libraries well into the planning stages, we estimate it will take at least six weeks to implement the suggested procedural changes, acquire the proper protective equipment, and meet the gating criteria to support opening the facility to the public,” she said.
Westby said the library typically sees about 1,200 visitors per day, and serves some of the community’s most vulnerable populations.
Library board president Bob Eierman, a retired UW-Eau Claire chemistry professor, agrees.
“We feel it is essential to ensure that the decision to reopen the library is guided by science and data, supported by local and state health officials, and the library is able to follow public health guidelines,” he said.
The library will continue to offer holds and pickup service for books and other materials, which began Monday. For more information, visit ecpubliclibrary.info/pickup-service.
Library staff is also providing informational assistance to patrons by phone, email, and online chat.
“Our staff, like many others, are working remotely,” said Information & Reference Services manager Elizabeth Steans.
“We are doing our best to keep up with calls regarding our adapted services, provide tax forms and other essential documents, and share referrals for critical community resources,” she said. “For the most part, our customers are glad that we are being safe and are glad for the virtual assistance, even if it comes with a dog barking or toddler laughing in the background.”
To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library announced Thursday it is not setting a targeted reopening date.
“The Chippewa Falls Public Library will be following the guidance of local officials when considering any changes to our current service level,” the library said in a statement. “We will continue to provide curbside and virtual services at this time.”
The Chippewa Falls library’s curbside pickup service also began on Monday.