EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board today(Monday) will consider a new plan for communicating with the community, drafted by Commissioner Erica Zerr.
The proposed Board Communication Plan, which will not be subject to any sort of vote during the meeting, outlines five key goals: strategically connect the board with the community in fulfillment of governance commitments, increase public awareness and knowledge of the board’s work, create strategic points of engagement between the board and the community, facilitate intentional conversations to inform board work, and increase opportunities for under-engaged groups to connect with the board.
Key components of the plan, according to meeting materials, include an annual meeting, a key communicator group, a family roundtable, school ambassadors, creating city/county connections, contributing to a biannual newsletter and increased social media presence.
Following today’s discussion of Zerr’s plan, the board is expected to revisit the matter in July.
Also today, the board is expected to approve board member committee appointments for the 2022-23 school year.
If approved, school board members Lori Bica, Phil Lyons and Marquell Johnson will serve on the Budget Development Committee. Johnson will continue to serve as legislative liaison, Lyons will serve as the CESA delegate, and board members Tim Nordin and Stephanie Farrar will serve as Wisconsin Association of School Boards delegate and alternate, respectively.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
• The board will vote to approve a contractor bid related to the Memorial High School storage shed.
• The board will meet in a closed session at 6:15 p.m. to deliberate or negotiate the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds or to conduct other specified public business, according to meeting materials. Also according to the materials, the board will confer with its legal counsel “concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.”