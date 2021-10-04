EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board voted unanimously Monday to adopt a preliminary budget for the 2021-22 year.
The district is anticipating a tax levy of $59.8 million, about $500,000 less than the 2021 tax levy of $60.2 million.
The district is also projecting a preliminary budget of about $159.1 million in operating expenses for the 2021-22 year, according to district financial figures.
Those budget numbers will shift in mid-October, cautioned executive director of business services Abby Johnson, when the school district gets more details on a final student count, final open enrollment numbers, state aid figures, transportation expenses and federal COVID-19 relief funding.
“This will change with our October 15 certification numbers … but this is the preliminary levy we’re asking the board to approve tonight,” Johnson said.
As of the end of September, the district is projecting a tax rate of $6.92 per $1,000 of equalized value. If that anticipated tax rate is passed, it would be less than the 2021 tax rate of $7.44 per $1,000 of equalized value.
(Homeowners’ exact property taxes are collected based on their property’s assessed value, depending on their municipality; they are not directly calculated using equalized value.)
Wisconsin school boards must approve a preliminary budget before holding a formal budget hearing later in the fall.
The Eau Claire school board is slated to vote on the final budget for 2021-22 later in October.
A look at the district’s finances last year
The school district is also expecting a projected $7.1 million surplus in operating expenses out of last year’s budget, according to unaudited figures from the 2020-21 year, Johnson said.
That’s largely due to a $4.9 million surplus in the area of salary and benefits, she added: “ …We weren’t able to fill all the positions we believed we needed.”
The district had about 62 full-time equivalent positions that went unfilled last year that contributed to that significant surplus, Johnson said.
The surplus also means the district is likely to add $5.2 million to its fund balance, which will improve its debt rating and financial forecast for borrowing, she added.
“This is the first year in many, many years that we’ve hit the audited, recommended range (for our fund balance),” Johnson said. “We’ve talked a lot about trying to hit that target.” (According to unaudited school district figures, the district’s fund balance as of the 2020-21 school year will be $40.7 million.)
In other school district news:
- Enrollment at the Eau Claire Virtual School has more than tripled since the school district removed its enrollment cap in summer 2021, said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson. The ECVS has 194 students in kindergarten through 12th grade this year, Johnson said: 73 elementary students, 47 middle school students and 74 high school students. The school board voted earlier this year to allow the virtual school to remove its enrollment cap, allowing any K-12 student in or outside the school district to enroll. It is the district’s option for students who want to attend school fully remotely.
- The school board on Monday heard presentations from Johnson on the district’s environmental and student learning environment policies, and how the administration plans to track how well the district is following those policies.
- Board members Erica Zerr and Phil Lyons were absent from Monday’s meeting.