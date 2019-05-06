The Eau Claire school board on Monday discussed a proposal to open a new charter school for high school students that is focused on project-based learning in the 2021-22 academic year.
The grass-roots nonprofit organization Initiatives for New Directions in Education (INDE) presented its revamped proposal for a school they’re calling LAND, an acronym that stands for the school’s curricular focus of liberal arts, nature and design.
The LAND school is an update of INDE’s initial proposal in 2017 to revamp the former Little Red School and transform it into the Little Red Nature Campus.
Anna Rybicki, community relations coordinator of INDE, said the group has spent the last 15 months researching potential locations for the school, how other charters in the area are being operated and gauging community perspectives and interest to come to this plan.
“All of that work and those conversations have changed the proposal since we wrote it, and this is what became LAND,” Rybicki said. “We’ve had so much more input from our community since then.”
The proposal as presented to the board Monday featured two major changes.
Due to concerns about the cost of renovating Little Red School, the committee renamed and rebranded the proposal’s name so that it could function at any district facility.
The proposal’s other major shift is the age group of students served in the charter school from middle to high school. That change, Rybicki said, was largely to complement the proposed EauZone program, which calls for project-based learning, outdoor-focused innovation zones in all three of the district’s middle schools.
In order to meet INDE’s targeted opening for the 2020-21 school year, Rybicki asked the board to approve a working group for location research and budget impacts of the school at the board’s next meeting May 20.
From there, the board would be slated to approve the school’s location and grant writing in September. The proposal would again come before the board for approval in June 2020 when awarded grants are announced. At that time — or any other during the process — the board could elect not to pursue the charter, Rybicki said, noting she understands ongoing budget issues.
Board member Tim Nordin, who has worked with INDE to develop the proposal, spoke in support of the school and the proposed timeline while also acknowledging the board will have to depend its decision on financial feasibility.
“It seems like it’s a relative easy next step for the board to decide whether this is a good idea for the district,” Nordin said. “I ... am filled with great joy about this proposal. It sent me back to school and my years as a teacher.”
But board member Laurie Klinkhammer raised concerns that the proposal hasn’t come before the board’s Learning Environments and Partnerships (LEAP) Committee, which has a vetting process for proposals like these.
“We’ve spent a lot of time over the last year with LEAP developing a procedure and path,” Klinkhammer said, to which Rybicki said LEAP has reviewed the proposal when it was referred to as Little Red Nature Campus.
“Having read through this proposal, I do believe it’s significantly different and that we should consider sending it back to committee,” Klinkhammer said. “I think there’s a lot of questions that jump over the policy that we just put in place.”
Rybicki noted the LEAP committee has not yet created a charter vetting process and that INDE has waited more than a year for that to happen.
“When the board talks about improving community relationships as one of its priorities, I want to note that that’s us. We’re part of that community,” Rybicki said. “We’ve put in thousands of hours of our own time ... and we’ve done that as enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about this project. ... I think this board should be realistic about what it should expect of its volunteers.”
The board will likely consider the LAND School proposal again May 20.
Board reorganization
Eau Claire school board members on Monday elected Eric Torres to be its new president, replacing Joe Luginbill.
Torres, 57, has served on the board for two years. He works as an associate professor of education at UW-Eau Claire. Luginbill did not seek a seek a second term in the role but will serve on the board as treasurer.
Ahead of the board’s vote, Torres said he wants the board to focus on issues such as reducing and closing the achievement gap, practicing fiscal responsibility as a board and rebalancing and restructuring the board’s governance.
“It is very important that we continue to work towards the goals that we have established for the school district,” Torres said, “and then also take a leap forward for the next 10 years.”
Lori Bica was elected vice president of the board. Bica, a professor of psychology at UW-Eau Claire, has served on the board for nearly two years.
The remaining elected officers include Laurie Klinkhammer as clerk and Patti Iverson as secretary.
But Iverson will only serve in the role for two meetings — after more than 34 years serving the district as the administrative assistant to the superintendent, Iverson will be retiring in July.
“Patti, there’s not anybody that is going to replace you — someone who will come into your position, but certainly not replace you,” schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said. “Thank you for your service.”
Board officers are elected to serve for one year or until a successor is elected.