EAU CLAIRE — In an effort to meet community members’ demands for increased accountability and transparency, the Eau Claire School Board is continuing to consider its protocols surrounding administrative decisions.
Following a November decision by administration to discontinue the schools’ Hmong and Japanese language programs — a decision that has since been overturned — the board and district faced considerable pushback. Now, members of the board are hoping to gain clarification on the board’s coherent governance policies in order to prevent similar discontent in the future.
Monday’s bimonthly meeting featured discussion intended to identify ways to better support district administration, clarify procedures, hold the board accountable, more carefully monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of programs and practices, and establish more effective ways for the board to be more responsive to issues.
A key step, as discussed during the Nov. 5 meeting, was to establish a clear definition of what makes an administrative decision “reasonable” or “unreasonable” in the eyes of the board. It’s the board’s responsibility, said Board President Tim Nordin, to support administrative decisions so long as they are deemed “reasonable.”
Commissioner Phil Lyons said it’s important for the board to remember that there’s a difference between not agreeing with a decision and finding it unreasonable.
“I found the decision reasonable, but I didn’t agree with it,” Lyons said of the administration’s original decision to discontinue Hmong and Japanese language courses. He noted that issues like enrollment and sustainability shouldn’t be ignored.
Commissioner Erica Zerr said it’s her belief the board lacks clear policy for bringing issues to future agendas, making it more difficult for the board to address those issues.
“There should be a clear process articulated by which we do that,” Zerr said. “I think that’s just something that has to be codified and written down.”
In response, Commissioner Stephanie Farrar volunteered to draft policy language that might offer the board — and future boards — a clear path for responding to controversy, disagreement or other concerns.
“I would be happy to submit that to the board,” Farrar said.
Ultimately, the board did not make any decisions regarding its policies. Nordin indicated that the matter would be revisited at a future meeting.
Other board business:
• The board adopted a 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Budget of $1.8-$2.25 million.
• The board approved two contractor bids related to the Longfellow Elementary School and Northstar Middle School chiller replacements.
• The board extended high school assistant principal contracts from 10 and 11 months to 12 months beginning as early as July 1, 2023.
• Mandy Van Vleet, executive director of academic services, spoke to the board about test results and instructional needs amongst elementary and middle school students.
• Kim Koller, executive director of administration, shared with the board recommendations made by the Eau Claire Area School District Facilities Naming Committee to rename the ECASD Administration Building the Marvin G. Lansing Administration Building; the main entrance of North High School the John Bowman Entrance; the athletic track field within the track at Memorial High School the Connie and Pat Ulrich Memorial Field; and the field within the track at North High School Connie and pat Ulrich North Field.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.