EAU CLAIRE — In an effort to meet community members’ demands for increased accountability and transparency, the Eau Claire School Board is continuing to consider its protocols surrounding administrative decisions.

Following a November decision by administration to discontinue the schools’ Hmong and Japanese language programs — a decision that has since been overturned — the board and district faced considerable pushback. Now, members of the board are hoping to gain clarification on the board’s coherent governance policies in order to prevent similar discontent in the future.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.