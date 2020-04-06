An Eau Claire schools committee is recommending the district begin using flexible boundaries, impacting Meadowview, Manz and Robbins elementary schools, as a short-term stopgap for crowded south side schools.
The proposal would allow families in three areas to choose between Manz and Robbins, or Meadowview and Manz elementary schools.
The committee’s goal is to shift some new enrollment to Robbins Elementary, which has slightly more room available than Meadowview or Manz, said Josh Clements, chair of the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee.
“It doesn’t make a dramatic shift in boundaries, and would seek to keep families together. Those students currently attending those schools, or siblings, would continue,” Clements said.
Manz is sitting at 87% capacity this school year, and Meadowview is at 95%, according to district figures. Robbins, at 79%, has slightly more space.
Drawing flexible boundaries in those areas won’t mean extra transportation costs, since most of the students in that area are bused to school anyway, Clements said.
He emphasized that the flexible boundaries would be a short-term plan.
The committee is assuming that “the short-term relief plan would likely only be effective for two to three years, given that even before we do some rebalancing, many schools will still be uncomfortable,” Clements said.
If it’s approved by the school board, the flexible boundaries would likely take effect in fall 2020 and extend until a longer-term measure was taken, including a possible referendum, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration.
Children who live within the flexible boundaries and chose to attend the alternate school would be allowed to attend that school until they transitioned to middle school, or until their families changed residences, Koller noted.
Clements said the committee ultimately ruled out drawing new boundaries throughout the whole school district, and bringing in temporary structures as additional classrooms.
The school board could vote on the proposal as early as April 20.
The district has also announced public virtual forums for its three finalists for superintendent. Forums will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on each interview date. Students, families and community members are invited to attend for a presentation and question-and-answer session with each finalist, the district said in a news release.
The dates of the forums are:
Tuesday, April 14:
- Michael Johnson, assistant superintendent in the South Washington County school district, a St. Paul suburb.
Wednesday, April 15:
- Rosalie Daca, chief academic officer of the Racine school district.
Friday, April 17:
- Rev Hillstrom, director of educational equity for the Osseo (Minn.) school district.
Applicants for the new Eau Claire superintendent attracted applications from 11 different states and one other country, the district said Monday.
The board plans to announce its final candidate in late April. The new superintendent is slated to begin on or before July 1.
Also at Monday’s virtual school board meeting
- Dave Oldenberg, interim principal of Memorial High School, will become the school’s permanent principal, superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said Monday. Oldenberg served as principal at Memorial from 2009 to 2016, then became the district’s director of academic services. He was tapped to lead Memorial as interim principal in August 2019.
- Putnam Heights Elementary principal Heidi Neumann-Kneeland will become the district’s academic services coordinator, Hardebeck said. Her transfer will be effective July 1.
- The board approved slight changes to its facility and grounds fee schedule, including adding a fee for groups to use school parking lots. The fee will apply to groups who want to rent only parking lots — it won’t apply to groups who want to rent school buildings. Interested parties must consult the district for pricing. Events that have requested to use district parking lots are the Chippewa Valley Air Show and Country Jam, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services. The district is adding a rental fee for parking lots because it limits who can use the district facilities during that period of time, Johnson said.
- Other changes to district building rentals include new online tools for community events. Applications to use facilities and rental contracts will now be sent via email, and changes and cancellations can now be made online, Koller said.
- The board voted to approve an 0.5% wage increase for hourly and non-affiliated employees for the 2020-21 school year. The Consumer Price Index increase for wages beginning in July 2020 is 1.81%; the board is also committing to “level movement” for the 2020-21 year in addition to the wage increase, according to meeting documents.