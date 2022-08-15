Eau Claire school district Administration Building

Eau Claire school district Administration Building, 500 Main St.

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board on Monday unanimously approved a November referendum question that will ask for $98.6 million in increased property taxes, which would be collected over the next 20 years, to pay for facility improvements.

The money would be used to remodel and update Memorial and North high schools, South and Northstar middle schools, and Putnam Heights, Manz, Locust Lane, Meadowview, Sam Davey and Sherman elementary schools.