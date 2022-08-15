EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board on Monday unanimously approved a November referendum question that will ask for $98.6 million in increased property taxes, which would be collected over the next 20 years, to pay for facility improvements.
The money would be used to remodel and update Memorial and North high schools, South and Northstar middle schools, and Putnam Heights, Manz, Locust Lane, Meadowview, Sam Davey and Sherman elementary schools.
According to Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services, the referendum would raise the property tax bill on a $200,000 home by $80 if it passes in the fall.
Board President Tim Nordin stressed the importance of the potential funding, emphasizing that the district would benefit from more, but the $99 million is an important start.
“I believe that our community is going to be on board with us,” Nordin said. He added that it is his belief that the board should return to referendum in two years for operational needs.
Mark Goings, president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators, commended the board for their efforts during the public forum portion of Monday’s meeting, but stressed the need for an operational referendum focused on the needs of students, rather than a capital referendum.
“There’s no doubt we have needs,” Goings said, later adding, “Bricks and mortar are great, but, ultimately, schools are a people business.”
Johnson noted that operational costs may be covered by the district’s $12 million-worth of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, a program funded through federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery money.
Also slated to appear on the November ballot is a city referendum that would add about $44 to the property tax bill on a $194,000 home. The city’s referendum will ask voters for $1.45 million annually to fund 15 new public safety jobs, including six new firefighters and six police.
In a survey conducted by Baker Tilly in early June, the firm found that only 35% of those who participated would support both referendums. Twenty-one percent of participants said they would only support the school district proposal, while 8% reported they would only support the city proposal.
“I’m worried that not enough members of our community understand why both the school district and the city need to go to referendum right now,” said Commissioner Stephanie Farrar.
However, the firm also found that the likelihood of each referendum passing decreases as the resulting tax rate increases. Don Lifto, who presented the Baker Tilly findings in late June, recommended the district cap its proposed tax increase at $80 to optimize its chance of success.
In other district news:
• The board approved contractor bids related to the Administrative Building rooftop unit replacement.
• A vote confirmed a school board meeting date change from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28.
• The board voted to affirm the district’s mission statement and Superintendent Michael Johnson’s role in assuring continuous quality improvement, communication with district partners and a consistent commitment to achieve measurable success in district policies.
• The board adopted changes to the 2022-2023 Employee Handbook, including the implementation of gender-neutral language and the addition of the district’s Equity Statement.