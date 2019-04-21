Throughout the last four decades that Chris Hambuch-Boyle has been affiliated with the Eau Claire school district, she’s been known for her work as an advocate — not just for the students and teachers of her own district, but for public schools across the state and country.
But just because she’s “officially” retired from the district, that doesn’t mean that work will stop.
Hambuch-Boyle’s six-year tenure on the school board — and 40-year career at the Eau Claire school district — came to a close with her final board meeting on Monday. Hambuch-Boyle decided not to pursue re-election earlier this month. Tim Nordin will take her seat on the board May 6.
“It’s been an honor to serve on the board,” Hambuch-Boyle said Wednesday. “But it’s just time. I think people need to know when they should walk away. ... I’m going to stay very active on the Wisconsin Public Education Network — I was on the ground floor when we started all of that, and it’s really came into its own. We’ve been able to impact the state budget and the Department of Public Instruction and really honor public schools. That work isn’t done.”
“And, I will be coming to school board meetings,” Hambuch-Boyle added, smiling as she glanced around the board room.
Schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said Hambuch-Boyle brought a variety of experience to the board as both a former district employee and an active member of the Wisconsin Education Association Council.
“Chris continued as a board member to be a very strong advocate for the teachers union and for public education in general,” Hardebeck said. “I think she’ll continue to be very active in the community.”
School board President Joe Luginbill said Hambuch-Boyle has been empowering to work alongside since he first joined the board. Luginbill served as vice president to Hambuch-Boyle when she was president.
“From the time I first got elected on the board, Chris has always been really encouraging of me in my leadership and provided me with ideas and challenged me and made me a better person,” Luginbill said.
“And I think a lot of other people who know her can agree with that,” Luginbill added after a pause. “Chris makes them a better person.”
Luginbill said Hambuch-Boyle has also been a tireless advocate for students and teachers alike, as both a district teacher and school board member.
“She’s always looking into the challenges people are facing and wondering how we can address them,” he said. “No matter how large or small the person and no matter how large or small the problem, she’s always open minded to looking at it — and with an open heart.”
Getting started
An Ashland native, Hambuch-Boyle first came to Eau Claire to attend college at UW-Eau Claire. She has a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders and a master’s in speech/language pathology from the university.
She first worked as a speech pathologist for CESA 11 in Birchwood, beginning her work with early childhood students with special needs around when the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) passed. IDEA is a federal law that mandates special education and related service programming for children with disabilities.
Hambuch-Boyle continued that work after she joined the Eau Claire school district in 1979 as a speech and language pathologist that worked with early childhood students ages 3 to 5.
Though it’s hard to pinpoint highlights and major accomplishments through the years, Hambuch-Boyle said, she was proud to be on the ground floor.
At the same time it’s disappointing because “we still have so much work to do,” she said.
“It’s neat that I could be part of it, but disappointing we have to say that special education funding has been flat for 10 years. We’ve really gone backwards in the sense of the district’s priorities on that,” Hambuch-Boyle said through tears. “For me, that’s hard.”
During her tenure at the district, Hambuch-Boyle also was part of the team that launched the 4-year-old kindergarten program. Now known as EC4T, the program is a collaboration among the district and area preschools, child care and child development centers.
“It was an amazing journey in the sense that we did it in collaboration with our community and all the child care businesses,” Hambuch-Boyle recalled. “When you think of bringing on 21, 22, 23 child care businesses and incorporating them into the district and giving them tools to be able to provide that kind of programming for children, it is pretty cool.”
Another highlight of her tenure as a teacher in the district, Hambuch-Boyle said, was achieving National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification in 2002, and later securing grants to help other district teachers pursue their board certification.
Hambuch-Boyle said she couldn’t have done that without support from WEAC, which she remains active with today.
“I’m really proud of my connection to the union,” she said. “I know that we have our voice.”
After retiring from the district in 2012, Hambuch-Boyle became an early childhood consultant with CESA 10 and 11 — organizations that provide resources to school districts throughout west central Wisconsin — and joined the school board in 2013.
Joining the board
During the six years she spent on the board, Hambuch-Boyle said she was proud of their work to create a strategic plan for the district and hopes the current board revisits it in lieu of ongoing budget shortfalls and how the district should prioritize district initiatives because of it.
Hambuch-Boyle was recently the lone board member to vote against a proposed Spanish dual immersion program because of concerns for the budget.
“We are working at a deficit,” she said at the meeting. “If I thought we had the money to do this, I would have no hesitation.”
Hambuch-Boyle was board president in 2016 when Eau Claire voters approved an $87.9 million referendum. While Hambuch-Boyle said she’s proud of that work, she wishes the district didn’t need one then or in the future because of flaws in the state funding formula.
The Eau Claire school district will likely pursue another referendum as soon as next year.
“It’s tough work — you take a whole year or more for a referendum and it takes a lot of people off their game in order to do that,” Hambuch-Boyle said. “I don’t think we should take our eye off the ball of educating children in order to fund our district. I don’t think we should be taking our eye off the ball for competitive grants in order to fund our district. I think public schools should be funded, period. And they should be funded equitably.”
Hambuch-Boyle said public school funding advocacy will be her focus now that she’s off the board, as well as her family.
Although departing the district and the school board is bittersweet, Hambuch-Boyle said she is confident in the school board.
“We have amazing people,” she said.