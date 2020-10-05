EAU CLAIRE — Pointing to a stilted fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eau Claire school board on Monday unanimously voted to eliminate student fees for high school athletics and some student activities during the 2020-21 school year.
In previous years, high school athletic fees have yielded about $260,000 in revenue, said Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services.
Memorial and North high schools are slated to play fall sports in the spring due to the pandemic.
Fees range from $100 to $300 per sport, with a cap of $800 per family, Johnson said Sept. 30 at a meeting of the district’s budget development committee. If a family meets the income qualification for free lunches, they do not pay any athletic fees; if they qualify for reduced-price meals they pay 50% of the athletic fees, with a $400 maximum per family.
If a student athlete plays three sports, the third is free, Johnson noted.
Several other high school activities involve student fees, Johnson said Sept. 30: Drama, forensics, Mathcounts and the Academic Decathlon all involve a $50 participation fee, with the same discounts available.
“We get lots of questions about fees, and we know they’re higher than surrounding districts, but there’s been hesitance to change it because it’s a quarter-million dollars in our budget,” Johnson said Sept. 30.
Since athletics were canceled partly through the spring 2020 semester, the school district already refunded student fees for all high school and middle school sports that were canceled this spring, Johnson said Sept. 30.
“One struggle on our end is, when a season’s canceled we need to refund all those fees, or work with families to carry them over to the next season … we often get the question, why do we have to pay this in the first place?” Johnson said Sept. 30.
Donors have come forward at both Memorial and North, offering to pay for students’ athletic fees and equipment if they don’t qualify for free or reduced meals, Johnson said.
The district’s preliminary 2020-21 budget of $166.8 million — approved Monday night by the board — does not currently include any athletics or activities fees for the high schools, Johnson said.
Preliminary budget gets approval
The elimination of high school athletic and activity fees was part of a broader school board vote to approve a preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year.
The district is anticipating an approximate $166.8 million budget for 2020-21. It would be slightly lower than the district’s initial budget for 2019-20, which was $167.1 million.
Johnson repeatedly emphasized that as of this week those numbers are only projections, and are expected to change before the school board votes on the final budget at the end of October.
Factors in the budget’s fluctuation include how many substitute teachers will be needed; making staffing adjustments, as some staffers shift to virtual teaching; predicting various employee pay adjustments; and potentially considering a change to the district’s contract with busing company Student Transit.
As of Monday, the district is projecting a possible tax rate of $7.78 per $1,000 of equalized value for its 2020-21 budget.
(Homeowners’ exact property taxes are collected based on their property’s assessed value, depending on their municipality, and are not directly calculated using equalized value.)
The district is also projecting a total tax levy of $58.6 million.
The school board is expected to vote on the final budget Oct. 26.
New calendar
The school board voted Monday to make several slight changes to the district’s 2020-21 calendar.
The calendar transforms all planned snow make-up days into virtual school days, and balances the number of in-person class days for Cohort A and Cohort B.
Instead of keeping five planned professional development and teacher planning days, the district is instead parceling out that development and planning time for teachers and staffers every Wednesday morning between 8 a.m. and noon, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.
Because it lays out a schedule for virtual and face-to-face classes, the new 2020-21 district calendar won’t apply if Eau Claire County is under a safer-at-home order, like it was this spring — or if the Eau Claire City-County Health Department significantly loosens its public health order, Schmitt said.
Evaluation change approved
After a brief public hearing Monday, the school board voted unanimously to ask the state to waive a teacher evaluation requirement for the school district this year.
“Larger districts like Racine and Stevens Point have already applied for and received this waiver, and there are more to follow,” said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Michael Johnson.
The district can now ask the state Department of Public Instruction to waive its requirement to evaluate each teacher and principal “based on the measures of student performance and the extent to which the teacher’s or principal’s practice meets specified core teaching standards or educational leadership policy standards.”
The evaluation program, called the Educator Effectiveness System, is meant to assess teachers, principals and assistant principals, according to the Wisconsin DPI.
Instead, the district will use its annual performance review system to evaluate staffers.
The district wants to request the waiver because of the “immense” amount of preparation for the hybrid class model that teachers did in spring and summer and “increased responsibilities on our staff,” Johnson said.
“Furthermore, we’ve altered administrative positions of eight principals and assistant principals, which further impacts their ability to implement the system equitably for their teaching staff,” Johnson said.
The Eau Claire school district’s waiver would last one year.
The district is still applying for state DPI testing in 2020-21, and does not plan to apply for a waiver, Schmitt added.
In other school district news:
- The board on Monday was also set to discuss after the Leader-Telegram’s Monday evening print deadline: student enrollment trends, district staffing, changes to the all-virtual class model and COVID-19 metrics to measure when a school should shut down. See Wednesday’s paper and leadertelegram.com for more information.