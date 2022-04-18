EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board ratified the 2022-2023 Eau Claire Association of Educators Master Agreement on Monday, granting ECAE members a 4.7% base wage increase for the next school year.
The agreement, which was approved by the ECAE on April 5, passed 6-0.
During the public forum portion of the meeting, two members of the community condemned the board for prioritizing wage increases meant to attract new employees over benefits for retirees. This partially came in reference to the March 22 board meeting, when the board selected a new health and dental insurance plan for all district employees, stripping some retiree benefits.
Also during the meeting, the board unanimously authorized the delegation of key powers to the executive directors of Human Resources and Business Services between June 7 and Sept. 11.
This authorization grants both directors the ability to accept recommendations for hire, resignations, retirements, leaves of absence and recall from layoffs for the 20220-2023 school year during the summer months.
Kay Marks, the district’s executive director of Human Resources, and Abby Johnson, executive director of Business Services, have also been authorized to approve bills payable and business transactions during the aforementioned time period. The school board will be apprised of all actions taken by Marks or Johnson during this period at board meetings.
In a 6-0 vote, the school board also authorized the district to issue preliminary notices of contract non-renewal for 70 full- or part-time teachers currently serving under limited-term contracts. This action, which is required under state law, does not reflect negatively upon the employees’ performance in any manner, but simply provides notification of the district’s intentions, meeting documents stated.
Some of these limited-term contract teachers may also hold permanent contracts with the district. This action does not affect their permanent placements.
Also in a unanimous vote, the board authorized the district to notify hundreds of full- or part-time district teachers of its intent to re-employ them for the 2022-2023 school year.
In other district news:
- Schools superintendent Mike Johnson discussed how efficiently the district fosters lifelong personal development amongst its students and how well it prepares students to effectively engage with a diverse and multicultural community post-graduation in accordance with predetermined benchmarks.
- Members of the board were presented with the results of the Job Descriptions and Labor Market Review for district positions earmarked for evaluation during Years 2 and 3 of a five-year rotating cycle. Under this review, select position salary grades were evaluated based on the labor market, job description, employee qualifications, duties and expectations. The board is expected to vote on the report’s recommended salary grade adjustments for the Year 2 positions on May 2.