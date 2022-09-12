EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board revisited two district monitoring reports from earlier this spring Monday night.
Following the establishment of a new set of governing policies in April 2021, Superintendent Michael Johnson is responsible for preparing monitoring reports that follow the district’s progress in meeting specific predetermined benchmarks, offer evidence of that progress and analyze the areas in need of improvement.
Student reports focusing on lifelong personal development and preparedness for functioning in diverse communities were previously deemed unsatisfactory last April. The board reassessed the monitoring reports as they had been updated over the past few months.
According to Johnson, “reasonable progress” has been made in regard to both goals, but there are still areas of concern.
One report acknowledges that the district features instructional lessons designed to help current students set and work toward their future goals, establish healthy habits, navigate adversity and conflict, and obtain other practical life skills.
These points, among others, are meant to fulfill Student Result 3, “Lifelong Personal Development and Growth.”
Within each subcategory, however, the report identifies areas that still need continued work amongst the district’s students. For example, a Youth Risk Behavior Survey indicates that only 57% of 6-8 grade students report having protective factors or resilience.
Coaching, mentorship and further programming were offered up as potential solutions to the district’s indicated shortcomings.
As evidence of Student Result 4, “Citizens of a Diverse Community,” the second report states there are curricula at each grade level where students learn to value and respect different cultures, consider multiple viewpoints, and solve problems within the community.
The report indicates that some grade levels are due for updates to their diversity-related curricula.
The board voted to approve both reports, which will be revisited in 2023.
In other board business:
• The board met in a closed session at 6 p.m. to confer with the district’s legal counsel regarding potential future litigation, according to board documents.
• Superintendent Johnson discussed the district’s compliance with a predetermined benchmark pertaining to emergency superintendent succession, should the need arise.