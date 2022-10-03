EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School board voted Monday to adopt a roughly $187.6 million preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
The figure was approved in a unanimous vote. Commissioner Lori Bica was not present at the meeting.
An estimated 69.4% — $139,326,450 — of the budget is expected to go toward general expenses, 14.3% will go toward special education services, and remaining funds will go toward other projects, non-referendum debt services, referendum approved debt services, capital projects, food services, an employee benefits trust fund and community services.
District Executive Director of Business Services Abby Johnson said the new budget will impact district taxpayers to the tune of $632 per $100,000 of property value — down $70 from the 2021-2022 school year.
The board will take a final vote on the 2022-2023 budget later this month.
Also on Monday, the board heard from the district’s Executive Director of Academic Services, Mandy Van Vleet, who spoke on Equitable Multi-Level Systems of Supports and how they might be systematically implemented across the district.
“For Wisconsin schools and districts, implementing an equitable multi-level system of supports means providing equitable services, practices, and resources to every learner based upon responsiveness to effective instruction and intervention,” board documents state.
“In this system, high quality instruction, strategic use of data, and collaboration interact within a continuum of supports to facilitate learner success. Schools provide varying types of supports at differing levels of intensity to proactively and responsively adjust to the needs of the whole child.”
Van Vleet touched on the ECASD Teaching and Learning Strategic Plan and identified the data, goals and actions required to best promote plan.
According to Van Vleet, there are three tiers to implementing an EMLSS: Universal instruction of academics and social and emotional learning; selective interventions of academics and/or social and emotional supports; and intensive interventions of academics and/or social and emotional supports.
Ultimately, she said, the goal of these tiers is to ensure that all students have the necessary access to the individualized education they need to thrive, regardless of race, gender, sexuality, nationality, family situation and other factors.
Van Vleet said an estimated 61% of Eau Claire students are currently in need of additional supports.
“This is a layered approach to meeting the needs of all students, regardless of where they are in their educational journey,” Van Vleet said. “We know we need to create systemic change.”
Family engagement, guaranteed and viable curriculum, collaboration, strategic assessment, and high quality instruction will all be key factors in achieving educational equity, Van Vleet said.
Van Vleet also discussed the disproportionality of students of color placed in special education services compared to white students.
Though she said she was unable to provide specific figures for the purposes of confidentiality, Van Vleet did note that the district has identified a disproportionate number of Black students as having an emotional behavioral disability in 2022. Similarly, the district has identified a disproportionate number of Black students as having a learning disability.
In other district news:
• The board heard from Superintendent Michael Johnson, who spoke about the district’s progress in meeting predetermined benchmarks in demonstrating climate commitment across district schools.
• The board voted to approve the 2021-2022 Head Start Annual Report and several adjustments to the 2021-2022 budget.