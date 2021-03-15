EAU CLAIRE — A proposal for the Eau Claire school board to add student representatives from McKinley Charter School and the Eau Claire Virtual School gained steam on Monday when the board signaled it will vote on the matter at its next meeting.
If the school board adds student representative positions for McKinley and ECVS, all four of the district’s high schools would be represented at the bimonthly school board meetings.
An ECVS student recently contacted the school board about adding representation for the virtual school, said school board President Tim Nordin at a Monday school board meeting.
The two existing student representatives — students Zoe Wolfe of North High School and Emery Thul of Memorial High School— added their agreement.
“I really like the idea of including the virtual option, because especially moving forward, I think it would be really hard to talk about the virtual option if you’re not involved in that,” Wolfe said.
The ECVS, established in 2019 with 23 students, could see a significant expansion this fall. The virtual program is removing its enrollment cap for the 2021-22 school year, and is opening to students both in or outside the district, and in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“I’d say in the grand scheme of how long board meetings are, an additional four to six minutes for two more student reps isn’t that big of a deal ... I think it would be important for students to speak to their respective schools and what’s going on at their respective schools,” Thul said.
Student representatives are juniors or seniors who update the school board on student activities and provide student perspective at board meetings. They do not have voting rights at meetings.
Board Vice President Lori Bica said she wondered if middle school or elementary-level students would also benefit from a voice on the school board.
The board is slated to vote at its April 5 meeting on adding the two new student representative positions.
Each April the school board reviews applications from sophomores and juniors; two board members interview students and recommend their choices in May. Student representatives serve yearlong terms from Sept. 1 through May 31.
In other school district news:
• The board voted unanimously Monday night to renew the school district’s health insurance offering for the 2021-22 school year without any changes to the current plan. The school administration was recommending that option instead of other options which included increasing out-of-pocket maximums for employees or making labs and X-ray tests subject to deductibles. The renewal without any plan changes means an estimated cost hike of $1.6 million for the school district, according to meeting documents.
• The board discussed, but has not yet voted on, replacing the word “handicap” with the word “disabled” in eight school district policies that contain the word, after school administration and the district’s Policy and Governance Committee recommended the change.
• Memorial and North high school athletic directors updated the board on student participation data and virus mitigation during both schools’ winter sports seasons.
• The board approved the transfer of Khoua Vang to principal of Locust Lane Elementary School. Vang will become principal July 1. She is currently a teacher on special assignment at Locust Lane and Sam Davey elementary schools as well as a Hmong language instructor at UW-Eau Claire, said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mike Johnson.
• The board may later vote on making slight changes to the district’s deadlines for staff resignations. The proposed changes would include the employee being able to be released from their contract on or after June 16, instead of July 1, with a 30-day notice instead of a 60-day notice. The changes would align the district’s policy to the current employee handbook, according to the school district.
• The board also met in closed session Monday to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.
• The board held a work session Monday on coherent governance, a governing model that dictates how school boards function.