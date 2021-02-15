EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board on Monday signaled that it will likely support removing an enrollment cap at the Eau Claire Virtual School, a move that would allow the charter program to expand this fall.
The ECVS, which started in 2019 with 23 students, currently has an enrollment cap of 64 students. It accepts students in fourth to 12th grades.
If the school board decides to greenlight expanding the school, its enrollment cap would go away. ECVS would also become open to students, both inside and outside the school district, in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The school board did not formally vote on expanding the school Monday, but heard a presentation from the ECVS’ governing board — a body that’s also approved the idea of expanding.
The school board will vote on removing ECVS’ enrollment cap for fall 2021 at its next meeting on March 1.
Currently around 2,000 students in the Eau Claire school district participate in all-virtual classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To gauge interest, the school district surveyed the families of those 2,000 all-virtual students. Of about 500 families who responded to the survey, almost 30% said they were interested in staying in all-virtual classes next year, said Ben Dallman, ECVS principal.
The Eau Claire school district, like many in Wisconsin, posted a drop in enrollment this year. For Eau Claire, the decrease in enrollment was almost 5%; officials said they believe the pandemic drove the drop.
Eau Claire school officials said Monday they hope an expanded ECVS will appeal to students looking for all-virtual classes even after the pandemic is over.
“Delivering virtual learning to 2,000 students, and getting that kind of response back … students are going to find that (virtual schooling) somewhere, and I want that to be here,” said Mike Johnson, Eau Claire schools superintendent.
Preparing for a possible expansion, the district has temporarily paused ECVS’ enrollment lottery, which would have been scheduled for early February.
If it expands, ECVS would build its staff based on how many students enroll this summer, Dallman said. That staff would include teachers, a school counselor and psychologist, and physical education and music staffers.
Currently, ECVS uses a mix of Eau Claire school district teachers and teachers who work for ECVS’ curriculum provider, Pearson. (An Eau Claire teacher teaches ECVS grades four and five, and students in grades six through 12 are taught by a Pearson teacher, Dallman said.)
If the school’s enrollment cap goes away, ECVS kindergarten through fifth grade students would have an Eau Claire school district teacher, and sixth through 12th grade students would have a Pearson teacher. The ECVS plans to eventually look at introducing Eau Claire teachers into 6th through 12th grades as well, Dallman said Monday.
“We have teachers in the Eau Claire school district who have expressed interest in teaching virtually, and families interested in having their children attend virtually as well,” Dallman said.
If the ECVS’ expansion plan gets approved, enrolling before July 1 would guarantee a spot in the school, said Shannyn Pinkert, ECVS governance board president.
If a student were to enroll on or after July 1, their acceptance would depend on how much space is left in the program.
In other school district news:
- The board unanimously voted Monday to approve the district’s 2021-2022 academic calendar, which includes a March 21-25, 2022 spring break and turning snow days into virtual learning days. On those days, kids will be taught from home and use school district devices.
- The board also unanimously approved some slight changes to the district’s technical college and early college credit programs. The changes include shifting tech college and university application deadlines earlier. High school students in grades nine through 12 will be able to participate in the Early College Credit Program, instead of only juniors and seniors. Also, if a student chooses to enroll in a course at a tech college that’s comparable to a course offered by the school district, the student or their family must pay for the course themselves, and the course won’t be accepted for high school credit. The district proposed the changes to align with state statute, executive director of teaching and learning Jim Schmitt said in January.
- The school board unanimously approved a resolution in support of We Love Our Public Schools Week, the week of Feb. 22-26. Ken Sullivan, retired longtime Eau Claire teacher and member of the group Chippewa Valley Area Educators, Retired, asked the school board Monday night to support the resolution.
- The board met in closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss the Consumer Price Index, according to meeting materials. The CPI is a tracked estimate of consumer prices that often figures into school districts’ wage discussions. The board did not take any action on the CPI at Monday’s meeting, said Tim Nordin, school board president.
- The board also discussed a proposal to move the district’s Transition Program to a new site in Eau Claire, as well as a policy involving optional COVID-19 sick leave for district employees, after the L-T’s press time. See Wednesday’s newspaper for the story.