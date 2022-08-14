Eau Claire school district Administration Building

Eau Claire school district Administration Building, 500 Main St.

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board is poised to finalize a referendum question intended for the November ballot tonight after months of deliberation.

The board’s Referendum Committee is scheduled to present its final recommendation to the remaining members of the board before the issue is brought to a vote. According to board documents, the committee is moving forward with a final figure of nearly $99 million.