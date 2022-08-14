EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board is poised to finalize a referendum question intended for the November ballot tonight after months of deliberation.
The board’s Referendum Committee is scheduled to present its final recommendation to the remaining members of the board before the issue is brought to a vote. According to board documents, the committee is moving forward with a final figure of nearly $99 million.
At previous meetings, two smaller dollar amounts had been proposed to fund building projects at South Middle School, Putnam Heights Elementary, Memorial and North high schools.
The first, a $71 million referendum, would raise the property tax bill on a $200,000 home by $88, according to Abby Johnson, the school district’s executive director of business services. That would last for 21 years. The second, a $92 million referendum, would raise the same home’s tax bill by $108 and would last longer, though no termination date was given.
Documentation provided by the board does not yet specify how the new figure will impact tax rates.
Following the committee’s presentation, the board will vote to authorize and adopt a maximum General Obligation Bond limit of $98.6 million. GOs are municipal bonds that allow state and local governments to raise money for projects that may not generate a revenue stream directly. In the case of a successful GO referendum, it is expected that the district would repay the money provided by the GO with the influx of taxpayer money over a specified period of time.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in room 137 of the district’s Administration Building, 500 Main St. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
• The board will vote to approve contractor bids related to the Administrative Building rooftop unit replacement.
• A vote will confirm a school board meeting date change from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28.
• The board will vote to affirm the district’s mission statement and Superintendent Michael Johnson’s role in assuring continuous quality improvement, communication with district partners and a consistent commitment to achieve measurable success in district policies.
• The board will also vote to adopt changes to the 2022-2023 Employee Handbook, including the implementation of gender-neutral language and the addition of the district’s Equity Statement.