EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School District is making reasonable progress, with some exceptions, toward meeting academic goals, says Superintendent Michael Johnson.

According to Johnson’s report, the percentage of students in Grades 3-8 testing Proficient or Advanced on the Forward Exam ELA assessments — the measurement of overall performance in English, writing and reading — increased from 39% to 43.2% between the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years. This increase surpassed the district’s target increase of 42%.

