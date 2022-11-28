EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School District is making reasonable progress, with some exceptions, toward meeting academic goals, says Superintendent Michael Johnson.
According to Johnson’s report, the percentage of students in Grades 3-8 testing Proficient or Advanced on the Forward Exam ELA assessments — the measurement of overall performance in English, writing and reading — increased from 39% to 43.2% between the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years. This increase surpassed the district’s target increase of 42%.
By the end of this school year, the report indicates, the district hopes to see the total reach 45%.
However, Johnson’s report also indicates that the percentage of Grade 11 students at or above benchmark on the ACT ELA portion of the assessment has decreased from 48% to 45.4% between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.
Districtwide performance in math has exceeded the 2021-2022 goal for Grades 3-8, with 41.8% of students testing Proficient or Advanced on the Forward Math Exam.
Grade 11 performance on the math portion of the ACT Exam, however, has also failed to meet expectations, dropping from 40% of students meeting the benchmark in 2020-2021 to 38.5% last school year.
Students in Grades 4 and 8 both saw overall increases in performance in the Forward Exam science assessment, with 59.2% of fourth graders (up from 53.7%) and 52.5% of eighth graders (up from 50.4%) testing Proficient or Advanced.
Also in science, Grade 11 saw a slight increase in performance on the ACT, with 35.1% of students reaching or surpassing the benchmark — up by only 0.2% from 2020-2021.
According to the report, students in Grades 4, 8 and 10 all saw an increase in Proficient or Advanced scoring in social studies, as well. Fourth graders climbed from 51.8% to 66.6%, eighth graders from 44.4% to 65.5% and tenth graders from 43.1% to 49.2%.
The report also indicates that the percentage of students who passed the Civics Exam during the 2021-2022 school year jumped from 93.3% the year prior to 96%.
Also on Monday, the board was slated to discuss initial financial planning with regard to the recently approved capital referendum. However, the board did not reach this agenda item before the Leader-Telegram’s press time.
Public objects to dropping language classes
Members of the Eau Claire community flooded the Eau Claire Area School District board room Monday to voice their collective objection to the district’s move to discontinue offering Hmong and Japanese language courses in its schools.
Current and former ECASD students, teachers, parents, community advocates and UW-Eau Claire professors used up an hour of public comment time to express their concerns about the elimination of the district’s only two non-Western language programs.
The Leader-Telegram will provide further information on Wednesday.
In other district news:
• The board met in a closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss legal and employment matters, according to board documents.
• The board approved the formation of a Key Communicator Group, a committee of individuals from the community tasked with meeting with the board to discuss issues, share observations and offer suggestions.
