EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board is slated to vote at its next meeting on several changes to the school district’s employee handbook. One proposed new policy would allow certain district employees to work remotely on a limited, occasional basis.
Companies around the country are grappling with remote work policies, as COVID-19 cases fall, vaccinations tick up and offices begin to reopen.
If the Eau Claire school board approves the policy later this summer, some school district employees would be allowed to work remotely occasionally on a case-by-case basis if they get written approval in advance, according to the policy.
Only employees whose jobs don’t require them to be physically present in the building would be eligible, likely excluding teachers, said executive director of human resources Kay Marks.
The district’s Employee Relations Committee had “from the get-go, ruled out teachers” for remote work requests, Marks said Monday at a school board meeting: “If we’re not in remote learning for the whole district, the idea was that teachers should be in front of kids and that we wouldn’t have this as an option for staff members if students were in school.”
Remote work requests would also depend on the time of year and the person’s workload, Marks noted.
“We really felt we needed to be proactive in having some language that addressed remote work, considering many employees just came off a year and three months of working remotely,” Marks said. “... As we go forward we’ll monitor this significantly to make sure it’s being used with the intention … (of) providing options. we’ll have to watch it closely so that it’ll be used with the right intentions.”
The school board is set to vote later this summer on several other changes to the employee handbook. Those changes include minor language changes, updating how employees can access their personnel file and a slight change to employee retirement benefits, among others.
In other school district news:
- Memorial High School counselor Lisa Steig will begin a new position as school counseling program administrator, starting July 1, according to a hiring report.
- The board voted to formally approve open enrollment applications for the upcoming school year. Final open enrollment numbers — students who apply to enroll in, or out, of the district — haven’t yet been finalized, according to district documents.