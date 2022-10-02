EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board is expected to vote on the adoption of the 2022-2023 preliminary budget tonight.
Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services, will present a summary of the differences between budgeted and actual expenses for the 2021-2022 year, the preliminary 2022-2023 revenue and expense budget, other items that are being finalized and a preliminary tax levy.
A two-thirds majority vote from the board is needed to adopt the 2022-2023 preliminary budget.
The board will also hear from district Executive Director of Academic Services Mandy Van Vleet, who will speak about Equitable Multi-Level Systems of Supports and their systemic implementation; share the ECASD Teaching and Learning Strategic Plan; and identify the data, goals and action required to best promote this systemic work.
“For Wisconsin schools and districts, implementing an equitable multi-level system of supports means providing equitable services, practices, and resources to every learner based upon responsiveness to effective instruction and intervention,” stated board documents. “In this system, high quality instruction, strategic use of data, and collaboration interact within a continuum of supports to facilitate learner success. Schools provide varying types of supports at differing levels of intensity to proactively and responsively adjust to the needs of the whole child.”
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in room 137 of the district’s Administration Building, 500 Main St. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.