Eau Claire school district Administration Building

Eau Claire school district Administration Building, 500 Main St.

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board is expected to vote on the adoption of the 2022-2023 preliminary budget tonight.

Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services, will present a summary of the differences between budgeted and actual expenses for the 2021-2022 year, the preliminary 2022-2023 revenue and expense budget, other items that are being finalized and a preliminary tax levy.