The Eau Claire school board on Monday will consider a proposal to purchase enough iPads and laptops for every student to take home a device in the fall − a sign the district is bracing for at least one semester with some degree of online, at-home learning.
At a 7 p.m. Monday virtual meeting, the school board is slated to discuss the plan, which would provide every student in pre-kindergarten through 6th grade an iPad and every student in 7th through 12th grade a laptop.
Students would be able to take the devices home for school assignments, participating in class discussions and working on projects at home or at school, according to the district.
District administration declined to comment Thursday on the exact cost of the plan being proposed, but at a June 18 meeting of the district’s Budget Development Committee, a plan being discussed to buy devices for every student, teacher and staffer in the district would cost the district almost $5 million, executive director of teaching and learning Jim Schmitt said.
Eau Claire students in third through sixth grade have assigned iPads to take home while schools are closed, Schmitt said in June. But in every other grade, devices are shared among students.
Schmitt has said students will struggle if they don’t have access to devices this fall, if classes are even partially online.
The district and school board haven’t yet made a decision on how it will reopen in the fall, but has discussed several possibilities — an all in-person fall semester, an all virtual learning semester and a hybrid approach that would blend both.
Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting:
- The district’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee is slated to give the school board their recommendations on a long-term plan aimed at expanding student capacity at south side elementary schools. Several elementary schools on Eau Claire’s south side, notably Manz, Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools, are nearing 100% student capacity, according to district documents.
- Monday will be the first school board meeting for new superintendent Michael Johnson, who began in the position July 1. Johnson replaced former superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck, whose contract with the district expired at the end of June. Before joining the Eau Claire district, Johnson was the assistant superintendent of South Washington County schools, a Twin Cities-metro district of 18,900 students. The Phillips native is returning to his college town; he graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree in 1993 and a master’s degree in 2001, and taught at Memorial High School and middle and high schools in Fall Creek, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls, he told the Leader-Telegram after his hire in April.