EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board will consider several staff-related updates during tonight’s meeting, including potentially granting key district employees the authority to act on business matters during the summer months.
During the meeting, the board will vote to grant the district’s executive directors of Human Resources and Business Services the authority to accept recommendations for hiring, retirements, leaves of absence and recall from layoff for the 2022-23 school year between June 7 and Sept. 11.
Additionally, if this change is adopted, these executive directors will be authorized to approve bills payable and business transactions within that same time frame.
The board is also expected to authorize district administration to issue preliminary notice of non-renewal to full- and part-time certified staff members on limited-term contracts. Under state law, the district is required to give a preliminary notice 15 days prior to providing a formal notification of refusal to renew a contract.
The district has provided the board a list of 70 limited-term contracted teachers recommended for non-renewal, according to meeting materials. Some of these teachers are under permanent contracts, as well as limited. If approved, this action will not impact those permanent assignments.
The board will also vote to authorize the district to issue re-employment contracts for the 2022-23 school year to certified staff members. Under state law, all certified employees eligible for re-employment must receive notification prior to May 15 of the district’s intent to re-employ them for the following school year.
A list of hundreds of full- or part-time district employees recommended for re-employment by administration has been provided to the board.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in room 137 of the district’s Administration Building, 500 Main St. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
To attend virtually or by phone, visit www.ecasd.us/District/Board-of-Education/Board-Live-Stream.
Also at today’s meeting:
• The board will hear from Superintendent Mike Johnson, who will talk about whether or not the district has met its benchmarks in fostering lifelong personal development among its students. Johnson will also discuss whether or not the district met its benchmarks in preparing students to effectively engage with a diverse and multicultural community, according to meeting documents.
• The board will likely ratify the 2022-23 Eau Claire Association of Educators Master Agreement. Under this agreement, the district will offer a 4.7% base wage increase for ECAE members.
• The board will be presented with the results of the Job Description and Labor Market Review of district positions selected for evaluation during years two and three of a five-year rotating cycle. Under this review, district salary grades are evaluated based on the labor market, job description, employee qualifications, duties and expectations. The board is expected to vote on the report’s recommended salary grade adjustments on May 2.