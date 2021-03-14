EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board today will consider creating positions for two more student representatives on the board, which would add student representatives for McKinley Charter School and the Eau Claire Virtual School, respectively.
Currently the school board has two student representatives: one for Memorial High School and one for North High School.
Student representatives are high school juniors or seniors who update the school board on student activities and provide student perspective at board meetings.
They don’t have voting rights, but play “a valuable role in keeping the board abreast of the voice of students,” according to the district’s website.
If the school board eventually approves a new policy adding two more student representatives, each of the district’s four high schools would be represented on the school board, according to meeting materials.
This year, the board’s student representatives are Zoe Wolfe of North and Emery Thul of Memorial.
This year Wolfe and Thul have weighed in on matters ranging from students’ response to COVID-19 restrictions to grading method changes during the pandemic.
Each April the school board reviews applications from sophomores and juniors; two board members interview students and recommend their choices in May. Student representatives serve terms from Sept. 1 through May 31, according to the school district’s website.
Also on tonight’s agenda:
- The school board will meet in closed session at 5:30 tonight to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.
- The board will meet in open session at 7 p.m.
- The board will discuss, and possibly vote on, potential changes to the district’s health insurance offering for the 2021-22 school year. If the school board approves a health insurance renewal without any changes to the current plan, it would mean an estimated cost hike of $1.6 million, according to meeting documents. One option is making lab and x-ray tests subject to employees’ deductibles; that would drive an estimated $1.2 million cost increase for the district. A third option is making lab and x-ray tests subject to deductibles and increasing out-of-pocket maximums for employees; that option would mean an estimated $1.1 million cost increase, according to meeting documents.
- Memorial and North athletic directors will speak to the board about student participation data, COVID-19 strategies and season highlights for the schools’ winter activities.
- The board is slated to discuss replacing the word “handicap” with the word “disabled” in several school district policies, after school administration and the district’s Policy and Governance Committee recommended the change.
- The board will also hold a work session on coherent governance, a governing model that dictates how school boards function.