EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board today could approve expanding the Eau Claire Virtual School charter program, a move that could give the district a leg up in keeping students who want to continue virtual schooling even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
The virtual school’s governance board voted unanimously last week to approve the expansion proposal.
The virtual school, which started in 2019 with 23 students, currently has the capability to handle 64 students in 4th through 12th grade. If the school board decides to greenlight expanding the school, its enrollment cap would go away, and ECVS would be open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Currently about 2,000 students in the Eau Claire school district are in all-virtual classes. Of about 500 of those families who responded to a survey, almost 30% said they were interested in all-virtual classes next year, according to the school district.
The Eau Claire school district, like many in Wisconsin, saw a drop in enrollment in the 2020-2021 school year.
If the school district signals its approval to expand ECVS, it means the Eau Claire school district could make a bid to hold onto students who might otherwise enroll elsewhere, said Jim Schmitt, the district’s executive director of teaching and learning, last week.
Preparing for a possible expansion, the district has temporarily paused the school’s enrollment lottery, which would have been scheduled for early February.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- The school board is set to discuss creating a policy that would give optional COVID-19 paid sick leave to district employees. It’s not the first time the matter has crossed the school board’s desk; the board discussed a paid sick leave proposal for employees in December, and ultimately voted to extend a federal sick leave benefit until a second federal stimulus package was approved. However, that second stimulus package, which was signed into law on Dec. 27, didn’t mandate that U.S. school districts provide COVID-19 sick leave to their employees. The school district’s administration is recommending the school board approve a new COVID-19 sick leave option, which would likely be available to employees until June 30. The board could vote on the matter tonight.
- The board is set to vote on approving the district’s 2021-2022 academic calendar, which would include a March 21-25, 2022 spring break and a proposal to turn snow days into virtual learning days, where kids would be taught from home and use school district devices.
- The board will hear an update on the district’s 2021-2022 budget.
- The board will hear an update on a proposed site in Eau Claire for the district’s offsite Transition Program for students aged 18 to 21.
- The board is also slated to meet in closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss the Consumer Price Index. The CPI is a tracked estimate of consumer prices that often figures into school districts’ wage discussions.