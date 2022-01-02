EAU CLAIRE — School district officials this evening are slated to talk about a planned November 2022 referendum with the Eau Claire school board.
Officials will discuss what type of referendum the board could choose and what kinds of questions the board can consider, according to meeting documents.
The school board hasn’t yet decided on what projects will be included in the referendum question, nor what amount of money it will ask taxpayers to approve. Those decisions are slated to be made in 2022, according to an early referendum timeline.
A key school district committee has already recommended several facility projects it wants the school board to consider.
The Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee in November is recommending, to accommodate higher enrollment, additions to Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools. The project would add 310 seats in total and cost an estimated $9.3 million.
The committee has also recommended the school board consider expansions at the high school level – specifically, an addition to North High School that would give the school an additional nine classrooms, said committee chair Margot Dahling last month.
The referendum is currently slated for the fall election, Nov. 8, 2022.
The school board will meet today in open session at 5 p.m. to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation. The board will open the meeting to the public at 7 p.m. in open session.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
Superintendent Mike Johnson will discuss how the school district monitors its finances, and report on whether or not the district met benchmarks relating to financial management this year.
The board is slated to vote on its support for 10 separate resolutions that will be presented at a Jan. 19 meeting of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards delegates. Board members have been asked to decide the position of the board as a whole on the resolutions. The resolutions involve funding for students with disabilities, broadening the mental health services that are eligible for reimbursement and more.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.