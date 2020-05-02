The Eau Claire school board on Monday is slated to discuss bids and an expansion for a track and field project at Memorial High School.
The Ulrich Trust, established by former teachers Connie Ulrich and Pat Ulrich, donated $250,000 to the district in 2019 to fund new all-weather surface and striping, field electrical outlets and a chain-link fence with gates at Memorial.
The trust plans to donate additional money for the project, adding field events, a curb nailer, tracking pad and removing the existing long jump and paul vaults, according to meeting documents.
Construction on the project is slated for this summer, district officials said in 2019.
The board may award bids for the project on Monday.
The school district on Monday will ask the board to approve a roughly $46,000 contribution to the installation of the curb nailer “to allow future upgrades to be completed without compromising the work that will be done,” according to district documents.
The board will also reorganize at Monday’s meeting, and its newest member, Joshua Clements, will be seated.
“The board will elect their officers: president, vice president, clerk and treasurer,” said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.
People who are interested in serving on the board are invited to apply for the seat left vacant when Laurie Klinkhammer resigned last month. The open seat is for a one-year term, ending in April 2021.
Applicants should complete an online form by 4 p.m. May 13 and will be required to give a statement up to three minutes long at the 7 p.m. May 18 school board meeting.
The form can be found at tinyurl.com/y8hwpzhb. Those interested can request a paper copy by calling 715-852-3002.
The board plans to vote on a new member after those statements on May 18, the district said in a news release.
More information on the vacancy is at the district’s website, www.ecasd.us/BoardVacancy.
Also on Monday’s agenda: The board is slated to vote to award a bid for a re-roofing project at Memorial High School. RTS Roofing had the low bid for the project at $283,878.