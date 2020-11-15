EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board Monday is slated to discuss a proposal to eliminate categories like “honors,” “enriched” or “basic” for courses within Eau Claire schools.
The proposal is part of a larger framework called the Equitable Multi-Level System of Supports model. The EMLSS model, which has been endorsed by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, emphasizes equity and using data to figure out how to support individual students within classrooms.
If the board approves the proposal, the Eau Claire school district will no longer separate students based on honors, enriched or basic courses.
The proposal will not eliminate or change AP courses in any way, school board president Tim Nordin emphasized. It also won’t change how college transcripted courses work, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning, at a Nov. 2 school board meeting.
“I think the misconception … is we’re eliminating the higher-level curriculum for a lower-level (curriculum), but all our classes will have the higher-level curriculum we have to offer,” Nordin said. “Under this policy, we won’t be separating students into different courses like that.”
The district will use “cluster grouping” instead of completely separating students into different classes, according to the proposal.
Schools that use cluster grouping traditionally place three to eight students “with like or similar gifts and talents … in the same mixed-ability classroom,” the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction wrote in 2011.
“Cluster grouping uses smaller, flexible and non-permanent groups of students within classes to support their enrichment,” Nordin said. “One of the most important things here is that we’re not separating or segregating students from one another.”
A common reaction is parents asking if the district is eliminating enrichment in classes altogether, Nordin added: “We’re not doing that at all. We’re providing enrichment in a different and more equitable way.”
The district will still have gifted and talented staffers supporting teachers and working with students in classes to provide enrichment, he said.
Nordin noted that the EMLSS model hopes to ensure each Eau Claire school district student gets the same opportunity as their peers.
“Our current system is inequitable, and frankly, we can see in our data … our students of color and students of a lower socioeconomic background are disproportionately not given access to these higher-level courses,” Nordin said. In the proposed EMLSS model, “we have this massive benefit for students from an equity perspective ... and students previously in the upper level (of achievement) aren’t harmed. They achieve just as highly.”
The DPI IN 2017 released guidelines for Wisconsin schools to move to the EMLSS model.
Then-state schools superintendent Tony Evers wrote in 2017 that EMLSS and similar models help address students’ achievement gaps.
The board is set to discuss — and possibly vote — on the proposal at its Monday meeting.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- The board is slated to vote on a proposal that would increase how much it pays busing company Student Transit during school closures. The district currently pays Student Transit 18% of the cost of the routes it would normally drive for the day if school is cancelled or closed for an emergency, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, earlier in November.
- The board may vote on commissioning a study of 10-year student enrollment projections. The study would cost about $10,500 and break down enrollment projections school by school. It would also give the district a clearer forecast when it plans future facility projects, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration, at a November board meeting.
- The board is slated for a one-hour work session on coherent governance, a governing model that dictates how school boards function.
The board will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss evaluating the district’s superintendent, and will meet in open session at 7 p.m.