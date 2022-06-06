EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board is expected to hear updates from the Budget Development Committee regarding the potential November referendum during a work session at tonight’s meeting.
The committee will present information relating to the district tax levy history; review preliminary plans for South Middle School, Putnam Heights Elementary School and North High School; and review enrollment projections, Demo and Trends Facility Committee recommendations and discussion on referendum question types.
The board is not expected to take any action regarding the referendum tonight.
Also today, the board will vote to approve an intent to file a lawsuit disallowance against Lynn Dehnke, Kirsten Christensen, Chuck Christensen and Lori Placke-Wirth for claims they made against the district, including allegations of practicing medicine without a license, violating the Nuremberg Code and transferring obscene materials to minors.
The board will also vote to renew its contract with the Fall Creek School District to support the Career and Technical Education program during the 2022-2023 school year. Funding comes through the Carl D. Perkins grant and the fee will come from the Eau Claire district’s grant funds.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.