EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board this evening is set to discuss delaying a potential school district referendum, after school officials discussed a postponement at a meeting last week.
A schools referendum was tentatively planned for April 2022, but district officials last week said due to the pandemic’s impact, uncertainty about enrollment numbers and strained staff resources, they’re suggesting moving a a referendum seven months later, to November 2022.
The board and school administrators would “face significant challenges to meet deadlines” while planning for an April 2022 referendum, said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson at a budget committee meeting last week.
Student enrollment decreased by nearly 5% across the district in fall 2020. Though district-wide enrollment increased at least two years in a row before that, Johnson and school officials have said they won’t know how enrollment will bounce back until later this year.
The board tonight is also slated to discuss a timeline for the planned referendum.
If it agrees on the November 2022 date, the board would likely formalize the official referendum question in August 2022. The election would be on Nov. 8, 2022, and if the referendum was successful, construction could begin in summer 2023, according to a proposed timeline from the school district.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- The school board will meet in open session at 7 p.m. tonight. It will also meet in closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss evaluating the superintendent, according to meeting materials.
- The board is set to approve a construction bid for a project on Eau Claire’s east side. The board in March voted to lease a new building at 2132 EastRidge Center on Hastings Way to house the district’s transition program for 18- to 21-year-olds. The program teaches older special education students about independent living, social skills, employment and advocating for themselves. The district is renovating the building before the program moves there.
- The board will announce its 2021-22 student representatives.
- The board will hear a presentation on middle school quarter grades over the past three years, according to meeting materials.