EAU CLAIRE — In its last scheduled meeting before classes begin in September, the Eau Claire school board will hear an update from school administration on masks, cleaning, staffing and student instruction.
The board on Monday night also will hear an update on the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association and the fall sports season.
The Eau Claire school district announced it is postponing its fall sports offerings to the spring on Saturday night, becoming the first school in the Chippewa Valley to make the move after the WIAA detailed its revised school calendar on Friday.
“I know that this is incredibly disappointing news for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and families," Eau Claire schools Superintendent Michael Johnson said in a statement. "However, based on all relevant information, our hybrid instructional model and health department guidance, we believe it is the best decision moving forward to protect community health and safety. We did not come to this decision lightly, and we understand the impact this postponement will have on our entire community. Please know that we hope to be able to resume athletics later in the school year.”
The decision affects all sports played in the fall at Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North: football, boys soccer, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming, girls tennis, girls golf, and cheer and stunt.
The WIAA on Friday approved a major overhaul to season structures -- including lengthening games and extending seasons beyond state championship tournaments, after a vote last month to delay the start of fall sports by several weeks.
Based on the WIAA's calendar, Eau Claire Memorial and North's football teams will begin practicing the week of March 8 and participate in a seven-week schedule. The spring football schedule will not include a postseason tournament, or, as the WIAA has called it, a culminating event.
The WIAA model still includes regular winter and spring seasons, though they have been compressed to fit in the alternate spring season. There is some overlap between seasons, but athletes will be able to participate in multiple sports at the same time with school board approval.
Board can meet in person
For the first time since Wisconsin schools closed due to the coronavirus in mid-March, the Eau Claire school board will have the option of meeting in person on Monday, a school board official said this month.
Instead of gathering at 500 Main St., the board has met via videoconference for the last five months. But with masks and social distancing, they’ll be allowed to return to their usual room in the district’s Administration Building on Monday if they choose, said Tim Nordin, school board president, at an Aug. 3 meeting.
“Much like our students and families, the board meeting is also taking place in a virtual and in-person fashion,” Nordin said.
Also on the agenda at Monday's meeting:
- The board will vote on an addition to the district’s new mask policy, adding that face coverings must cover the nose and mouth completely. Under the brief addition to the policy, students and staff must wear a cloth face mask, disposable or paper mask, neck gaiter or religious face covering. Items that wouldn’t fulfill the mask requirement are face shields, bandanas, mesh masks, masks with holes or openings or masks with vents.
- The board will hold a first reading of revisions to a policy on classroom conduct and when a student can be removed from a classroom. The revisions are being proposed to “ensure equity” and align the policy with an evidence-based framework, according to school district documents.
- The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation executive director Sarah French will give the foundation’s annual report.