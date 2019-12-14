The Eau Claire school board on Monday is slated to vote on a proposed solar panel donation to Memorial and North high schools, review a policy on political security costs involving school facilities and discuss a contract renewal with a local charter school.
A community group, Solar on Eau Claire Schools, offered in November to donate about 360 solar panels to the district.
An anonymous donor would contribute another 360 panels, the district said Friday in a news release.
The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation plans to fundraise for installation and maintenance costs, the Solar on Eau Claire Schools group told the board last month.
On Monday the board will review a donor agreement − as well as a recommendation to update an area of Memorial’s roof before installation.
If the donation is approved, the solar panels could be installed as early as summer 2020, according to the district.
Board members may have questions about “ongoing maintenance and next steps,” schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in the news release. “The possibility of solar installation could have a significant impact on our long-term energy costs, environmental footprint and learning opportunities for students.”
The total cost of the project is $400,000, Zeus Stark of Next Step Energy said in November; the panels would save the district about $20,000 per year.
Solar on Eau Claire Schools includes local solar power advocates and the Couillard Solar Foundation. Memorial High School alumnus Cal Couillard is a board member at the foundation.
Political security costs
Also on Monday, the board will review a proposed policy change that would require political campaigns holding events at school facilities to pay for security costs in advance.
Eau Claire officials said this summer that President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton still owe the city over $54,000 in security costs involving 2016 campaign events, the Leader-Telegram reported in July.
Trump held an April 2 appearance at Memorial High School. Officials sent his campaign a $47,398 invoice, but did not receive payment from his campaign — nor the Clinton campaign for $6,812 for an event at The Lismore hotel, they said.
Political campaigns or events must “first consult with the Eau Claire Police Department concerning the needs for security,” according to the proposed policy. If the police department expects to spend money to keep the event secure, school facilities wouldn’t be available unless the security costs have been paid in advance.
City and police officials approached the school district about the policy, according to the meeting agenda.
Montessori contract questions
The board will keep reviewing the district’s contract with an Eau Claire Montessori charter school Monday. The Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School is seeking a five-year renewal, starting July 1, 2020.
There are two significant changes in the proposed contract: a request for the district to start busing four-year-old kindergarten students who attend the Montessori school, and a proposal to double the time for teachers and administrators to obtain Montessori certification, said principal Todd Johnson Friday.
“In all my years here, I’ve only had one teacher that’s applied with Montessori experience,” Johnson said. “They’re very hard to find … I’ve reached out to the state organization, and it’s a problem across the state ... it’s not unique to our school.”
Johnson also expects to present more data Monday on the school’s academic performance by student demographics, he said.
The district busing 4K Montessori students would help the school attract a more diverse student body, since the school doesn’t reflect the rest of the district in its economically disadvantaged and non-white student population, Johnson said at a school board meeting earlier this month.
The school serves 4K through fifth grade students.
The school board meeting is slated to begin at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building, 500 Main St., Eau Claire. A closed session will start at 5 p.m., and an implicit bias training for board members as part of the superintendent search will be held at 5:30 p.m. in open session.