When talks of shuttering Roosevelt Elementary and re-drawing north side elementary school boundaries in the Eau Claire school district first began, Kelly Hendrickson knew she didn't want her three children to have to switch schools.
But when the Eau Claire school board's Demographic Trends and Facilities Planning Committee recommended a plan for boundary changes that would cause 275-some district students to switch schools, Hendrickson thought of the other kids.
Though Hendrickson understood why change was necessary due to ongoing capacity issues, she wondered: "Is there a way we could move less students but accomplish the same things?"
Using district enrollment and facilities information, Hendrickson set to work. What emerged was a new plan for north side elementary school boundary changes that she says would move fewer students and cost the district less money while also meeting the committee's original goals.
"I looked at this from a parent perspective and what it would do to my kids," Hendrickson said at a Demographic Trends and Facilities Planning work session Thursday. "But then I thought about the other 200 kids who would move too — how is this going to impact all those other kids?"
Hendrickson, who serves as president of the school's PTA, presented her plan on Thursday. The school board at its last meeting elected to delay discussions of the committee's recommendation to alter all north side elementary school boundaries for the 2020-21 school year so that district officials and the committee could give consideration to Hendrickson's proposal.
"It's good to see this kind of engagement," board President Joe Luginbill said. "Decisions around boundaries are some of the most important decisions the board can make, but they're also some of the most emotional. So it's really important that we as a board do a lot of outreach and get out in the community and have those conversations and take a holistic look at the whole picture."
Hendrickson's plan, coined the "Flex Plan," calls for flexible boundaries in several areas on the north side, including the portions of land north of Highway 312 and the southern portion of the town of Union. In those areas, the district would have the authority to assign incoming new students and incoming kindergartners to a school based on district capacity needs.
"This gives the district flexibility," Hendrickson said.
According to Hendrickson's proposal, about 23 students would need to switch schools versus the estimated 275 under the committee's current recommendation. As such, Hendrickson said her plan would eliminate the need for future middle school boundary changes.
In addition, under Hendrickson's plan there would be space created at Locust Lane Elementary for four-year-old kindergarten classrooms, eliminating the need for a new or expanded facility. Addressing 4K capacity issues has been slated to cost the district between $13.5 million and $14.5 million, according to district projections.
The proposal would keep Lakeshore and Roosevelt around 90% capacity, while also bringing Locust Lane above 65%, according to Hendrickson's projections.
However, Tim Nordin, a member of the committee and newly-elected school board member, said the plan does not appear to align with the goals of the committee as a major goal over the last several years has been to get schools below 90% capacity.
"The committee has been operating on the assumption that kids crammed into a school are traumatized every year," Nordin said.
In response, Hendrickson and Ben Holmen, another Roosevelt parent, said they've never noticed space issues at the school in its current two-section form and feel that they never feel their kids are slighted by not having full-time media specialists or counselors on site.
But Kim Koller, the district's executive director of administration, said parents and students don't notice because of administrative staff's intricate planning.
When Koller was principal at Putnam Heights Elementary, she frequently dealt with space issues.
"I didn't even know how much we thought about space until we didn't have to think about space," Koller said. "It was amazing the amount of time and energy I had previously spent focusing on the question of, 'Where is this service going to be provided?'"
In that sense, Nordin wondered why the district should consider Hendrickson's plan — which would keep some school capacities at or above 90% — rather than electing to not change the boundaries on the north side at all.
Hendrickson said the plan would better address growth north of Highway 312. But she also acknowledged the flexible boundaries could be confusing to families and may cost the district extra for additional bus routes.
According to district projections, transportation under the plan could cost $376,605 per year, as the "flex" area north of 312 would require an additional bus route and the area in southern Town of Union would require two more routes.
In addition, if 4K were provided at Locust Lane as proposed, five additional routes would be needed, along with a bus monitor.
The district will have to pay for 4K transportation regardless, so Nordin said, in reality, the plan would only cost the district about $100,000 more.
The school board will hear updates of Hendrickson's proposal and the committee's recommendation at its next meeting on May 6, and take a final vote on boundary changes May 20.
For more information about the boundary changes and a map of the recommended plan, visit ecasd.us/District/Board-of-Education/4K-Elementary-Enrollments. To view a map of Hendrickson's proposal, visit ecasdparents.org.