EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board is slated to hear the results of the Spring 2022 Student and Family Climate Survey tonight.
The survey, formulated to highlight select data from student and family feedback, was implemented as a part of the district’s continuing efforts to create equitable environments in all Eau Claire schools.
In addition to hearing this year’s results, the board will also see how the most recent responses compare to 2021’s survey results.
To accommodate for the ongoing need within the district to employ and certify staff members in a timely fashion, the board also will vote to grant Executive Director of Human Resources Kay Marks the authority to accept recommendations for hire, resignations, retirements, leaves of absence and recall from layoff between Sept. 20 and June 20, 2023.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in room 137 of the district’s Administration Building, 500 Main St. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
The board will hear from Superintendent Michael Johnson, who will talk about the district’s progress in meeting predetermined benchmarks designed to increase equity among students, faculty, staff and the community.