After spending the last year researching and planning, the grassroots group behind a proposal to use the long-empty Little Red School as the home for a new middle school and nature campus, will present updates to their plans to the Eau Claire school board Monday.
“We’re all looking at ways to engage students in their learning and provide the best experiences within the curriculum that we have,” said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck. “We know there are lots of different methods and strategies and certainly we want to hear about their ideas moving forward.”
In 2017, a group of parents that later formed Initiatives for New Directions in Education (INDE) — a non-profit organization that aims to develop alternative education environments in the Chippewa Valley — presented plans for the development of the Little Red Nature Campus.
Last year, INDE elected to delay grant application for the project until 2019, citing more research that needed to be done before the deadline.
On Monday, INDE will bring forward an updated proposal that calls for a charter school for high school students called LAND, which stands for the school’s curricular foci of Liberal Arts, Nature and Design, according to the group’s website.
While INDE remains committed to the previously proposed project-based learning model, developing a public charter school with a design that’s accessible to all students, the updates bring forward two major changes.
The proposal’s name changed, according to the group’s website, due to concerns about the cost of renovating Little Red School. As such, LAND will be able to function at any district facility.
“The acronym LAND represents the spirit of project-based learning that has been hallmark of our work on Little Red Nature Campus for the last three years,” a handout on INDE’s website states.
The proposal’s other major shift is the grade-level of students served in the charter school from middle to high school. The change, according to the handout, will complement the proposed EauZone program. That proposal calls for a project-based learning, outdoor-focused innovation zone that would have locations in all three of the district’s middle schools.
“The EauZone will bridge students from elementary school, increasing access and ease of application to the charter high school program,” the handout states. “The shift creates a contiguous thread of learning from sixth through 12th grade, further preparing students for post-secondary success.”
The proposal’s new developments also meet some of the concerns school board members have previously expressed.
According to INDE’s website, the EauZone and LAND school combination will reach more students. The original Little Red Nature Campus proposal suggested admitting about 40 students per grade level, overall serving about 120 students. Together, LAND and EauZone, as proposed, could serve about 450 students.
The program also offers more accessibility with a flexible, more clear enrollment program that also provides continuity in project-based learning curriculum from middle to high school. In addition, according to INDE’s website, the EauZone program will not have additional transportation costs that would’ve came with hosting the charter in Little Red.
It is unclear when INDE will begin the grant application process for LAND, or when they hope to open the school.
To learn more about INDE and its charter school proposals, visit inde-ec.org.
Board reorganization
The board on Monday will also hold its annual organizational meeting, during which a new board president will be selected. Current board President Joe Luginbill said he will not be seeking a second term in the role.
Luginbill was first elected to the board in 2015, and was elected board president last May.
In a statement, Luginbill said he decided not to seek the role because he feels “it’s important to share local leadership opportunities and rotate the board president position among board members.” Additionally, Luginbill said he will also have more time to dedicate to his children’s foundation and his role as CEO of the State Theatre and Community Center.
Luginbill said he enjoyed serving as president, and is proud of the board’s work in the last year he’s served as president, noting board actions to start a revenue committee, launch a new virtual school, approve a new Spanish dual immersion program and more.
“I will always be proud to say that I am the youngest and first openly gay president in the history of the district,” Luginbill said. “I am looking forward to remaining as a member of the school board in the coming year, and continuing my advocacy for children, which is what this work has always been about for me.”