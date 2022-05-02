EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board will nominate and elect a president, vice president, clerk/governance officer, clerk designee, treasurer and secretary for the 2022-2023 school year during tonight’s meeting.
Holding those titles during the 2021-2022 school year were Tim Nordin as president, Lori Bica as vice president and Marquell Johnson as clerk/governance officer. Aaron Harder held the treasurer title before resigning earlier this year. A current clerk designee and secretary are not listed on the district website.
The board, which will include newcomer Stephanie Farrar for the first time, will also vote to approve or reject Years Two and Three of the Job Description and Labor Market review. Under the five-year cycle review, select position salary grades were evaluated based on the labor market, job description, employee qualifications, duties and expectations.
If approved, any positions recommended for a salary grade modification under the Year Two review will be backdated to a July 1, 2021, effective date and employees currently working in those positions will receive retroactive payments.
The Year Three portion of the report includes a review of the certified salary schedule for the district. This work included a detailed review and comparison of the district’s salary schedule and other districts previously identified as “comparable” to Eau Claire.
Also tonight, the board is expected to authorize the district to issue a final notice of the intention to non-renew contracts for around 70 full- or part-time district employees serving under limited-term contracts, according to meeting materials.
Some of these teachers are under permanent contracts, as well as limited. If approved, this action will not impact those permanent assignments.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in room 137 of the district’s Administration Building, 500 Main St. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
To attend virtually or by phone, visit www.ecasd.us/District/Board-of-Education/Board-Live-Stream.
Also at today’s meeting:
- The board will vote to renew WIAA membership for North High School, Memorial High School, McKinley Charter School and Eau Claire Virtual School.
- The board will hear from Superintendent Mike Johnson, who will talk about whether or not the district has met its predetermined benchmarks in facility cleanliness, safety and appearance.
- The board will vote to reschedule two January 2023 meeting dates to accommodate for holidays.
- The board will consider a contractor bid relating to the DeLong Middle School tennis courts.