EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board on Monday is set to vote on a policy that would extend emergency paid sick leave for school district employees through June 2021.
The policy is a very similar version of a federal sick leave program. It currently covers district employees through Dec. 31.
If the school board approves the new policy, school district employees would have access to an identical paid sick leave plan through June 2021, school officials said earlier in December.
Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed into law in March, school district employees can get 10 days of full pay if they’re quarantined due to COVID-19 diagnosis, exposure or if they’re caring for someone who’s quarantined.
The FFCRA also gave employees an alternative: They can take 10 days of two-thirds pay if they need to care for their children if schools or daycares close due to COVID-19.
If the school board decides at its Monday meeting to pass a new sick leave policy, it has two options:
- The board could approve the exact same policy as the FFCRA, where if employees need sick leave, they must pick either the 10 days of full pay because they’re quarantined, or 10 days of two-thirds pay if their kids need child care.
- The board could approve a more broad policy, which would allow employees to access both the 10 paid days for quarantine-related leave and the 10 days of two-thirds pay if their kids need child care.
Even if the school board approves the policy on Monday, its future ultimately depends on the federal government. If the government passes new legislation replacing the FFCRA, that would likely replace any extended sick leave program at the school district level, said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources.
The new sick leave policy would cover all school district employees from Jan. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.
Marks said on Dec. 7 that she cannot estimate what the proposed policy would cost the school district, pointing to uncertainty around how many employees would need additional paid sick leave.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- The board will vote, and has signaled that it’s likely to approve, a slight increase in its facility project budget for the 2021 year. The district’s 2021 Capital Improvement Budget is slated for approval Monday, a $1.8 million roundup of projects for next year: reroofing of parts of Locust Lane Elementary School, repaving Longfellow Elementary School’s playground and parking lot; completing a cooking laboratory and a baking laboratory at Memorial and North high schools, respectively; repaving and expanding a North High School parking lot; and replacing Sam Davey Elementary School’s main water service.
- During its meeting, the board will hold a work session on coherent governance, a governing model that dictates how school boards function.