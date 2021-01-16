EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board today is set to vote on closing several sites to open-enrolled students for the 2021-2022 school year, but it may designate Memorial High School as another option for open-enrolled high school students — an opportunity that hasn’t been open since 2017.
The school board is slated to meet today at 4 p.m.
School administrators earlier in January asked the school board to approve Memorial, along with North High School and McKinley Charter School, as potential options for open-enrolled students. It would be a change from 2017, when the school board voted to funnel all open-enrolled high school students to North, attempting to balance uneven enrollment between the district’s two largest high schools.
Now, North’s enrollment is trending toward 99% capacity next year, according to district projections, while Memorial is anticipated to be at 81%, executive director of administration Kim Koller said on Jan. 4.
School officials said this month that being able to place open-enrolled students at Memorial again would help enrollment even out.
The board will also likely vote to close open enrollment at some other sites, which school officials have said are full and can’t accommodate any more students: Northstar Middle School’s ARCTIC Zone program, Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center and the district’s eight special education cluster sites.
New policy on trademarks
The board is also set to discuss a new policy that would bar people from using the school district’s names, logos, symbols, mottos and mascots in political materials or to promote or oppose political viewpoints.
Faculty, staff and students would be allowed to use district logos and other materials in internal documents or for educational purposes, according to the policy. But anyone who wants to use district trademarks for retail or endorsements would have to get written permission first.
The board is not set to vote on the new policy today.
Also on today’s agenda:
- The board today may take a position on 10 different statewide school-related resolutions that the Wisconsin Association of School Boards will consider at its annual assembly on Jan. 20. The resolutions include: A new, statewide one-cent sales tax for public school districts to maintain facilities and upgrade technology; a measure expressing support for implementing far-reaching broadband internet access across the state; a measure that would allow the state and individual districts flexibility when assessing students and school districts in years with pandemics or statewide disasters; and several more resolutions.
- The board today will hold a question-and-answer session on coherent governance, a governing model that dictates how school boards function. The session will be held by two members of the DeForest School Board, a southern Wisconsin school board that operates under the coherent governance model.
- District officials are recommending the school board approve district employees in 13 positions to receive salary increases, as part of a new salary review program. If the board votes to approve the salary increases today, the upgrades would be backdated to July 1, 2020, since the program was intended to begin in 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic.
- The school board’s meeting today will be held at 4 p.m., instead of the usual 7 p.m., due
- to Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.