Masks or face coverings will be mandatory for students, staff, teachers and visitors at the Eau Claire school district during the 2020-21 school year, the Eau Claire school board decided Monday night on a unanimous vote.
All K-12 students will have to wear masks while inside school buildings and on buses at all times, with a few exceptions.
The school district’s new mask policy goes beyond a statewide mask order from Gov. Tony Evers’ office; currently, the statewide mask order for anyone 5 years or older in enclosed spaces except their home expires after Sept. 28.
“We’ve listened to our staff, families and city-county public health,” said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Michael Johnson of the mask rule proposal. “It’s the right thing to do.”
Bringing students and teachers back for face-to-face classes, even in a hybrid model, “adds a level of risk,” said school board President Tim Nordin, who expressed support for the mask requirement but acknowledged opposition from some in the community: “There’s no answer that we all like in this situation.”
The mask rule has a few exceptions:
- Students can take off their masks when eating or drinking and while doing physical activities approved by a physical education teacher.
- Students will be exempt from the mask requirement if they have a documented medical condition, or if they have special behavioral or individualized needs determined by the special education director.
- Other exceptions “may be made on a case-by-case basis by the superintendent for a good cause,” according to the rule.
If students refuse to wear face coverings or masks, they can be disciplined according to school attire rules.
District and contracted employees also must wear masks inside school buildings or in other areas controlled by the district, except while eating and drinking.
- If employees have a documented medical condition, they may be exempt from wearing a mask by a school principal or superintendent.
- If employees have to take off their masks for “specific instructional needs and other activities” determined by a principal or the superintendent, they would have to maintain a distance of six feet from others.
- Employees who otherwise don’t wear a face covering could be disciplined, according to the proposal.
Two parents spoke to the board Monday, one in support of the school mask rule, one against.
Molly Geiger of Eau Claire expressed concern about students’ ability to concentrate while wearing masks in classrooms: “It’s so crucial they have the most time possible with their teachers learning about schoolwork and not worrying about a mask on their face.”
“When it’s a normalized thing, this is something kids can adapt to and do fine with,” Susan Kishel of Eau Claire said.
Other parents who spoke to the school board on July 20 were similarly split on the issue. Local teachers have leaned toward more direct support for mask-wearing; Amy Carlson Sather, seventh-grade teacher at Northstar Middle School and middle school representative at the Eau Claire Association of Educators, said at a July 20 board meeting that over 80% of about 250 Eau Claire teachers who responded to an ECAE survey supported mask-wearing in schools.
The school district has received 23,000 masks from the state in preparation for the school year, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services. The district has also ordered more masks for staff, which are expected to arrive this week, and is working with local vendors on additional mask options for students.
Updates on extracurriculars, reopening details
Under the district’s plan, Eau Claire students in most grades will return to in-person classes this September for two days a week, learning online for the other three days. It will also offer an all-virtual option for any K-12 student.
Parents have until Wednesday to decide whether to choose the hybrid or all-virtual model for their kids, according to the school district. The hybrid model will be the default option if parents choose not to weigh in.
If parents have already completed the survey and now want to change their decision, they can re-complete the survey through Wednesday, school administrators said.
Families who pick hybrid, partially in-person classes would only be able to switch to the virtual option during the 2020-21 school year “if space permits,” and as soon as space is available, according to new guidance from the district.
Foreign language, art, music, drama and AP classes are planned to still be offered in the 2020-21 school year, according to the district.
WIAA and sports are still a question mark for the fall season, the school district is discussing virtual students’ ability to participate in extracurricular and co-curricular activities.
The plan is flexible and may change in the four weeks before classes begin, school board members and school officials have emphasized.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
- The board approved one of the final steps in a solar panel project destined for Memorial and North high schools. An anonymous donor planned to donate half the solar panels for the project once funds for installation and maintenance were raised through the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation; the board on Monday accepted that panel donation from the anonymous donor. The other half of the solar panels for the project were donated by the Couillard Solar Foundation.
- Manz Elementary principal Heather Grant will become the district’s newest Equitable Multi-Level System of Supports Administrator, a position funded by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Johnson said.
- Due to Grant’s transfer to her new post — and the Manz Elementary principal position opening so close to the start of the school year — Flynn Elementary principal Adam Keeton has been transferred to serve as principal at Manz, Johnson said. Longfellow Elementary principal Sarah Fisher has been appointed to serve half-time at Flynn and half-time at Longfellow.