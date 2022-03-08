EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board on Monday voted on a handful of minor policy changes.
The board approved a slight increase in a monthly stipend for child care for board members, but rejected a proposal that would allow the superintendent to make changes to the district’s employee handbook without first getting the board’s approval. (If the change had been approved Monday, the superintendent would have had to inform the school board if they made any changes to the handbook.)
The board took those votes after the Leader-Telegram’s Monday evening press time.
A vote to approve the proposal to give the superintendent authority over changing the employee handbook failed, 2-4. Board president Tim Nordin and vice president Lori Bica voted in favor of the proposal; board members Joshua Clements, Marquell Johnson, Phil Lyons and Erica Zerr voted against.
A board member stipend of $20 per month will now be bumped up to $40 per month, available upon members’ request, for child caregiving arrangements during regular board meetings.
In other school district news:
- The board voted to approve a 2022-23 school year calendar. In the newly approved calendar, classes begin Sept. 1, 2022 and end June 6, 2023; spring break is March 20 through March 24, 2023.
- The board voted to approve two bids, one for a window replacement at Memorial High School and one for a classroom addition at Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center.
- The board met in closed session for about two hours Monday to discuss district health insurance and the Consumer Price Index, according to meeting materials.
- Schools superintendent Mike Johnson discussed how accurately the district met benchmarks in certain areas over the last year — specifically, how the district interacted and communicated with community members. He also discussed a set of proposed benchmarks to measure how well the school district prepares students to enter a diverse community, according to meeting documents.
- The school board voted to approve several administrator reassignments and title changes that will go into effect in July: EMLSS administrator Heather Grant and director of assessment Michelle Radtke will become the district’s directors of academic services; student services program administrator Lisa Steig will become director of student services; special education program administrator Kelsey Tichey will become director of special education; and executive director of teaching and learning Mandy Van Vleet will become executive director of academic services, according to a district employment report.