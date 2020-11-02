EAU CLAIRE — Although a referendum originally planned for April 2021 has been postponed, the Eau Claire school district is considering a smaller measure for this year that’s aimed at gauging future facility projects.
The school board on Monday signaled approval for commissioning a study on 10-year student enrollment projections.
The study would predict enrollment numbers, district-wide, over the next decade. It would also predict enrollment figures for each school in the Eau Claire school district during the same 10-year time frame, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration.
Over the last year, school district officials have expressed worry about overcrowding at several south side elementary schools — most notably Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools. Both schools were above 90% capacity during the 2019-2020 school year, according to district figures. Other elementary schools were above 80% capacity last school year.
“During the pandemic and hybrid learning, all while continuing discussion of a referendum, the committee believes a student enrollment projection study would be in our best interest,” Koller said.
The district’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee, a group that gives recommendations to the school board about school boundary problems and building capacities, recommended the study to the school board.
If approved, the study would be done by UW-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory. The laboratory has done two other intensive surveys for the school district in 2011 and 2015, Koller said.
To create its enrollment projections, the UW-Madison lab would analyze demographic, U.S. census and geographic data, create a population estimate and project future growth, and facilitate community planning, according to the school district.
A district-level study that would project 10-year enrollment at the district level would cost $3,500; a study that would further break down enrollment projections by school would cost about $10,500, Koller said.
The UW-Madison lab could begin work on the study this month and finish in six to eight weeks, Koller said.
“This would give the committee enough time to review findings and create a game plan with boundary and capacity issues,” Koller said.
The school board did not formally vote on the matter Monday, but several board members signaled their approval.
Data from previous UW-Madison APL studies “has been invaluable in helping guide some of our decisions and the work we’re doing,” said board President Tim Nordin.
The school board is slated to vote on the study later this month.
Changes to busing contract
A new proposal would increase the amount the Eau Claire school district would pay busing company Student Transit during school closures.
The district’s budget committee has floated the idea of changing its contract with Student Transit to up the daily amount it pays to the company when school is canceled.
Right now, the district pays Student Transit 18% of the cost of the routes it would normally drive for the day, if school is cancelled or during an emergency closure, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services,
The budget committee is proposing increasing that figure. According to the proposal, the district would pay 18% of Student Transit’s revenue if school is canceled and virtual learning wasn’t planned for that day. For “partial closures,” the district would pay 18%, or the cost of the actual routes run for the day, whichever was larger. During long-term closures — “due to pandemic or other natural disasters” — the district would pay a minimum of 80% of the daily revenue during the current school year.
“We didn’t have any language (in the contract) related to a long-term closure,” Johnson said. “That language was designed many years ago for snow and inclement weather days, when we’d be closed for a day or two.”
According to the proposal, the district and Student Transit would revisit that plan if federal or state assistance was easily available during a long-term closure.
The school board is expected to vote on the change later this month.
When Wisconsin schools closed indefinitely in mid-March, students began learning from home en masse. None had to be bused to school buildings — saving the district about $1.4 million in transportation costs during the 2019-20 school year, Johnson said Monday.
But paying its busing company 18% of its daily rate during closures is low compared to other Wisconsin school districts, Johnson said in September.
“When I talk about having transportation cost savings for months of April, May, half of March and a bit of June (this year), we paid 18% for transportation, which is very, very low,” Johnson said at a September meeting of the Budget Development Committee.
This spring, many other Wisconsin school districts paid between 80% and 100% of their daily transportation costs, according to their contracts, Johnson said.
“Obviously (with) 18%, when we have long-term or extended closures like this, for unexpected reasons, it’s very difficult for a company to navigate through this,” said board member Aaron Harder, saying that he supported the proposal.
The district reviews its contract with Student Transit every November.
In other school district news:
- The board approved increases to substitute teacher and substitute staff wages. The increases will apply to substitute special education and teaching assistants and substitute custodians. Other Chippewa Valley school districts have also bumped up daily wages for substitute staffers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said in October. The pandemic has driven a substitute staff shortage and a statewide scramble to staff buildings, they said. The Eau Claire school district currently pays daily substitute teachers $110.40. Long-term substitutes with bachelor’s degrees are paid $201.48 and those with master’s degrees are paid $232.88 daily, according to school district figures. Daily substitute teachers will now be paid $125 per day; $224 per day for long-term subs with bachelor’s degrees; and $245 per day for long-term subs with master’s degrees. Other substitute staffers will get similar hourly pay increases.
- The board will vote later this month on modifying the district’s employee handbook, changing expectations for employees on emergency closure days. “With staff and students now having access to virtual platforms, instruction is able to occur on emergency school closure days and therefore, entire school days will not be lost as a result of a closure,” according to meeting documents. If the changes are approved, some district staffers may be expected to perform their duties remotely on emergency closure days, according to the proposal. The change would only affect the 2020-21 school year, Nordin said.