EAU CLAIRE — If the Eau Claire school board gives its approval next month, the Eau Claire school district could begin planning to move a transition program for 18- to 21-year-olds to a new facility on the city’s east side.
The district is proposing leasing space at the EastRidge Center on Hastings Way.
The new space would house the district’s existing transition program, which teaches older special education students about independent living, social skills, employment and advocating for themselves.
“Eighteen to 21-year-old transition services take on a little different feel than what we do for students aged 14 to 18,” said Mandy Van Vleet, executive director of special education, at a Monday school board meeting.
Right now, if a special education student in the Eau Claire school district isn’t ready to graduate at 18, they can continue attending their high school until age 21, Van Vleet said.
But those students have very different needs than other special education students who are younger teenagers.
“Authentic transition programming for students 18 to 21 is just not possible in a high school setting,” Van Vleet said.
Last year, special education officials were looking for a specific space to house the transition program. It needed to be large enough to house a kitchen, teaching space, an ADA-compliant bathroom and shower, a therapy or meeting space, a recreational area and storage. Officials were also looking for space centrally located between North and Memorial high schools, since the facility would serve students from both schools.
The building would also need a safe entrance, as well as accessibility by school bus. A space near other local businesses would be a bonus, Van Vleet said.
The vacant space at 2132 EastRidge Center fits all the transition program’s needs, she added.
The pandemic slashed what the special education department could offer last year, so “there is room in our budget to allow for the renovation of this building,” Van Vleet said.
The school district is recommending a 10-year lease of the building. With a 10-year lease and the cost of renovating the space — and if the district paid off the renovation costs over time — the district would pay around $68,000 per year, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services.
If the district were to pay for the renovation cost upfront, the district would pay less yearly — around $45,000 per year for a 10-year lease, plus $175,000 for construction, Johnson noted.
“This is outside the regular district budget,” Johnson said. “The proposal would be to pay for the cost of renovations through grants, fundraising and donations.”
Community support
Several parents on Monday urged the school board to support moving the existing transition program to one, larger facility.
Pete Caraher of Eau Claire said his son, currently in the transition program at Memorial, would “benefit greatly if a facility like this proposed one at EastRidge Center was built.”
“A place outside the high school setting that can teach my son and his peers independent living and social skills will allow him to be a fully included member of our Eau Claire community,” Caraher told the school board Monday. “ … Building this program for fall 2021 will allow our kids to catch up on critical life skills that have been curtailed due to COVID-19.”
Beth Ivankovic, president of the Special Education PTA in the Eau Claire area, also said the district needs a space for older special education students that’s separate from Memorial and North high schools.
“As a parent who always looks for accessibility, this building has wide hallways and is extremely accessible,” Ivankovic told the school board Monday. “I’m extremely excited about this opportunity ... so many of our neighboring communities have moved transition programs to out-of-building options. It’s time we do the same.”
The Eau Claire school board is set to vote on the matter at its March 1 meeting.
Bringing two programs together
The Eau Claire school district currently has two other offsite community-based transition options, or CBTOs: Project SEARCH, a partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System, and Life Without Limits, an existing offsite 18-21-year-old program.
Those two programs don’t meet the needs of all the district’s students who need transition help, Van Vleet said: “Some students may have more significant disabilities and require more support and services for them to be successful. We currently don’t have an offsite community-based option that meets their needs.”
If it leases the space at EastRidge Center, the district would also save money by moving the Life Without Limits program to the new EastRidge Center facility. (The district currently leases space from Chippewa Valley Technical College for the Life Without Limits program, Johnson said.)
Between 20 and 25 students would likely participate in the transition program if it moved to a larger space, with some fluctuation in numbers year to year, Van Vleet said.
School board approves sick leave policy
The school board on Monday also approved a new emergency paid sick leave policy for school district employees.
Effective Jan. 1 through June 30, 2021, district employees will be allowed to take up to 10 new, paid days of sick leave if they aren’t able to work and are under isolation orders, are quarantining, are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been diagnosed with the virus or if they are caring for someone with COVID-19.
The policy covers all district employees, both full- and part-time, regardless of when they were hired.
The school board on Monday also voted to allow district employees to use sick days, personal days or vacation days if they need to care for their own children due to a COVID-19-related school or day care closure. (Employees will be able to use up to 10 days from their paid leave balances for this purpose, effective Jan. 1 through June 30.)
The board has discussed paid sick leave for employees several times in the last few months.
In December the board ultimately voted to extend a federal sick leave benefit until a second federal stimulus package was approved. However, that second stimulus package, which was signed into law on Dec. 27, didn’t mandate that U.S. school districts provide COVID-19 sick leave to their employees. After that, district administration and some teachers in February asked the school board to consider a new COVID-19 sick leave option.