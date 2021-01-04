EAU CLAIRE — After a 2017 decision to funnel all new open-enrolled students only into North High School, instead of both North and Memorial high schools, the Eau Claire school board later this month will vote on reopening Memorial as an open-enrollment site.
Although the school board in 2017 altered the boundaries between Memorial and North to balance enrollment after Memorial saw higher enrollment and North had lower numbers, enrollment figures have shifted too far in the other direction, school officials told the board Monday.
Over three years later, the schools now have the opposite problem, data indicate. If the district’s projections for the 2021-2022 school year prove correct, North would be at 99% capacity next year, while Memorial would be at 81%, said Kim Koller, the district’s executive director of administration.
When the school board made its initial decision in 2017, North was at 78% capacity and Memorial was at about 90%, according to district numbers.
“At the time of September 2017 board decision … Memorial High School was near its capacity,” Koller said. “The (boundary change) coupled with open enrollment practices has closed the gap between those two high schools.”
The Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee, made up of community members, is asking the district to reconsider opening Memorial to open-enrolled students, Koller said.
The school board is likely to vote on the matter later in January.
The board will also hold its annual vote later this month on closing open enrollment at several sites for the 2021-2022 school year.
Twenty pre-kindergarten community sites, all 14 elementary schools, all four middle schools and all three high schools have space available in the upcoming school year for open-enrolled students, Koller said.
There are no seats available at Northstar Middle School’s ARCTIC Zone program, Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center or at the district’s eight special education cluster sites. The district is asking the school board to formally close those sites to open-enrolled students because it doesn’t have staffing to cover additional students there, Koller said.
“The community sites for 4K would still remain, but we just wouldn’t place early learning students at Prairie Ridge,” Koller said.
The school district has also seen more students than predicted open-enrolling into other districts this fall, school officials said in December.
The district posted an almost 5% drop in enrollment this fall, after at least two years of enrollment increases. District officials have said they believe COVID-19 is driving the decrease.
The school board has until the end of January to close open enrollment at school sites for the 2021-22 school year.
In other school district news:
- The board on Monday discussed making slight updates to the district’s technical college and early college credit programs. If the board approves the changes at an upcoming meeting, the tech college or university application deadlines for interested students would be shifted earlier, according to the proposed policy. The district is proposing the small changes to align with state statute, said Jim Schmidt, executive director of teaching and learning. The board did not vote on the changes Monday.
- The board voted to extend McKinley Charter School’s contract with the school district for another five years. The nonprofit Eau Claire charter school was created in 1996.
- The board on Monday discussed holding salary reviews for some positions. The district intended to review its salary grade placements and job descriptions for every position in the district in 2020, but the process was pushed back due to the pandemic, said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources. If any district positions are approved for salary upgrades, the upgrades will be backdated to July 1, 2020, and those employees will be given back payments, Marks said.
- The board also met in a one-hour closed session Monday evening to discuss renewing the contracts of some administrators and to discuss legal services, according to meeting materials.
- The school board’s next meeting on Jan. 18 will be held at 4 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. due to events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, board President Tim Nordin said.