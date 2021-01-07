EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district will continue to hand out free breakfasts and lunches through June 2021, an extension of its free meal program that was set to expire at the end of the year.
An extension of a United States Department of Agriculture program means that children 18 and under can get a free breakfast and lunch every school day, either via curbside pickup or through the district's Student Meals on Yellow Wheels bus delivery service.
Meals are handed out when students are at schools for face-to-face classes; by curbside pickup at Memorial and North high schools and DeLong, Northstar and South middle schools; and by Student Transit bus delivery, according to the school district.
Times and locations of meal drop-offs can be found at the district's website, tinyurl.com/yy9ojaar.
The district may have another free meal program for summer school in 2021, and plans to release more information later this spring, said Joshua Guckenberg, director of food and nutrition for the school district.
During the 2020-2021 school year, as of Dec. 22, the district has handed out 34,150 meals via curbside pickup and has delivered 17,216 meals to Eau Claire neighborhoods via school bus.
“We’ve been so pleased to be able to partner with Student Transit-Eau Claire to offer breakfast and lunch deliveries throughout our community since March of last year," Guckenberg said in a news release Thursday. "We encourage all ECASD families to take advantage of this opportunity since it is available to all children 18 and under.”