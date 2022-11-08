EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area School District on Monday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought forth against it in September by Parents Protecting Our Children, an unincorporated association of parents with children in the district.

The lawsuit, filed with the help of conservative law firms America First Legal and the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, alleges the district has "adopted policies facilitating gender transitions that might occur at school without any parental notification or consent;" impede upon parents' First Amendment right to religious freedom; and may have long-term damaging effects to a child’s psyche and sense of identity.

