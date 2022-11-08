EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area School District on Monday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought forth against it in September by Parents Protecting Our Children, an unincorporated association of parents with children in the district.
The lawsuit, filed with the help of conservative law firms America First Legal and the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, alleges the district has "adopted policies facilitating gender transitions that might occur at school without any parental notification or consent;" impede upon parents' First Amendment right to religious freedom; and may have long-term damaging effects to a child’s psyche and sense of identity.
According to the district's 36-page Motion to Dismiss, the district calls the group's concerns "speculative" and points out that none of PPOC's members have children who have utilized the Gender Support Plan.
Gender Support Plans are individualized documents intended to create a shared understanding of the ways in which a student’s “authentic gender” will be accounted for and supported at school.
These plans allow students to list preferred names and gender pronouns, identify staff and family members who are aware of their gender status, and identify any facility accommodations that may need to be made.
The PPOC lawsuit alleges that the document lacks any requirement to notify the student’s parents that the district “is renaming their child or giving him or her a new gender identity.”
“Plaintiff’s members are upset about this, but admittedly they do not have children that are transgender or gender nonconforming," the Motion to Dismiss states in response to the guidance plan. "Nor has the Guidance ever been utilized with any of Plaintiff’s members’ children. Rather, Plaintiff’s members claim that at some unknown point in the future one of their children may be transgender, may disclose their gender identity to the Distirct, and may request that the District not immediately notify their parent of this fact.”
The concerns of these parents, the motion reads, "merely reflect a generalized uncomfortableness with transgender individuals, not actual harm.”
The motion asks the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin to dismiss the suit without prejudice on the grounds that PPOC has failed to prove harm has been done upon them, the guidance aims to uphold equitable practices in schools and PPOC does not provide sufficient evidence of constitutional violations.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.