EAU CLAIRE — The coronavirus pandemic drove the Eau Claire school board this fall to postpone an intended 2021 referendum for a year. Now a district budget committee is beginning to eye laying groundwork for a 2022 referendum.
The Eau Claire school board hasn’t yet formally said if the referendum will focus on maintenance projects, new construction or operational costs.
That decision will likely come next year. A school district committee in the spring may formally recommend to the board what facility projects should be included in a 2022 referendum, school officials said Wednesday.
“There hasn’t been a lot of conversation yet about what kind of referendum it would be, but we’ll start to gather that information, if there are more capital needs versus more operational (needs),” said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, at a Wednesday meeting of the school district’s budget committee.
February and March 2021 could bring community listening sessions, aimed at getting public input on a referendum.
If the school district aims for the April 5, 2022, election, the school board must finalize its referendum question by Jan. 18, 2022, Johnson said.
What projects might be in a 2022 referendum?
In July, a school district committee recommended that a referendum include $16 million in additions to Manz, Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools, which would add around 470 student seats.
But even though school board members have floated using a referendum to fund additions to south side elementary schools that are nearing 100% capacity, the pandemic has raised questions about whether or not enrollment will bounce back when schools reopen fully, Johnson said.
The Eau Claire school district posted an almost 5% drop in enrollment this fall, after at least two years of enrollment increases. District officials have said they believe COVID-19 is driving the decrease, with a drop in 4K enrollment and more students than predicted open-enrolling into other districts this fall.
“We have fewer students here this year,” Johnson told the Budget Development Committee on Wednesday. “We know there’s no guarantee they’re going to come back next year … previous to the pandemic, we could tell you that we’d had problems on the south side with available seats for many, many years. Is that going to be the same problem? … Honestly, we won’t know until September of 2021.”
School documents have also mentioned renovations at South Middle School and maintenance projects at Roosevelt Elementary School as potential candidates for a referendum.
Board member Aaron Harder said Wednesday that facilities were always the board’s focus when discussing a 2021 referendum.
“Rightly or wrongly, I see the facility question as a primary catalyst for our discussion,” Harder said. “In my mind, that was the big driver.”
It will also be difficult for the school district to realize its upcoming operational costs until next year, when the state will craft its biennial budget, Johnson said.
“It’s hard to project in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.
Coming down the pipeline
Referendum preparation isn’t completely on hold. In November the Eau Claire school board voted to commission a study on 10-year student enrollment projections, a bid to understand what school facilities will need more capacity over the next decade.
The $10,800 study, done by UW-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory, will predict enrollment numbers, district-wide, for the next 10 years.
It will also predict enrollment for each school over the same 10-year period, school officials have said.
The school board is slated to get a closer look at enrollment predictions in the next two months.
Kim Koller, the district’s executive director of administration, said in November that the study would wrap up in early 2021.