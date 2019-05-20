Nearly four weeks after a parent suggested an alternative to the elementary school boundary change plan recommended by an Eau Claire school district committee, that committee elected to stand by its original recommendation.
After giving careful consideration to Roosevelt Elementary School parent Kelly Hendrickson’s proposal for flexible school boundaries, the district’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee voted to recommend the Eau Claire school board approve an option that would alter north side elementary school boundaries in a way that would cause about 275 students to switch schools, said Phil Lyons, committee chairman.
Lyons acknowledged that Hendrickson’s proposal, dubbed the “Flex Plan,” offers the advantage of asking fewer than 30 students to change schools, but he told the school board Monday evening that it fails to alleviate overcrowding enough at Roosevelt by grandfathering in existing students and would add about $150,000 in costs for four new bus routes and $50,000 annually for ongoing clerical support.
The committee’s recommended solution is cost-neutral and does a better job of addressing a situation in which some Eau Claire school district elementary schools are close to their maximum capacity and others are operating with plenty of extra space, he said.
“The committee believed that that recommendation meets all of the guidelines and stated principles of the committee. We believe that it provided a long-term and a stable solution, and the Roosevelt portion does not impact the annual operating budget of the district,” Lyons said.
But the recommendation might not be the end of the story, as Hendrickson told the Leader-Telegram she emailed school board members an updated version of her proposal Monday morning to address some of the cost concerns.
“It’s disappointing,” she said of the recommendation, “but we’ve been fighting an uphill battle for seven months now. I would hope they’d still consider the new proposal.”
Hendrickson’s husband, Justin, added, “We aren’t giving up.”
Kelly Hendrickson, president of Roosevelt’s Parent-Teacher Association, has explained that her original proposal, created using district enrollment and facilities information, was an attempt to reduce the number of families affected by the boundary change plan recommended by the committee.
After first hearing discussion about shuttering Roosevelt and re-drawing north side elementary school boundaries, Hendrickson knew she didn’t want her three children to have to switch schools and figured other families also would prefer to avoid such disruption.
Hendrickson presented her plan April 25 to the Demographic Trends and Facilities Planning Committee. The school board took her plan seriously enough that it voted to delay discussions of the committee’s recommendation to alter boundaries for the 2020-21 school year so that district officials and the committee could give consideration to Hendrickson’s proposal.
Her plan calls for flexible boundaries in several areas on the north side, including tracts of land north of Highway 312 and the southern portion of the town of Union. In those areas, the district would have the authority to assign incoming new students and incoming kindergartners to a school based on district capacity needs.
The plan, which seeks to control the size of schools by controlling the size of the incoming kindergarten class each year, would keep Lakeshore and Roosevelt around 90% capacity, while also bringing Locust Lane above 65%, according to Hendrickson’s projections.
While her original plan called for 23 students to switch schools, Hendrickson said Monday her revised proposal would move only 20 students and limit the flexing in a way she believes would eliminate the need for any extra bus routes.
Roosevelt parent Ben Holmen said he fears the board doesn’t have a full understanding of the community proposal and questioned why the committee determined a plan moving less than two dozen students would require such high clerical costs.
Justin Hendrickson said the Roosevelt parents hope to set up personal meetings with board members to explain the details of the proposal in an unfiltered manner before a plan is approved. Board members did not discuss the proposals at Monday’s meeting.
The school board is expected to take a final vote on boundary changes May 20.
Cellphone policy
The board also voted Monday to update the district’s policy on student use of electronic devices.
The old policy, adopted in 1990 and revised in 2004, addressed if and when students could use electronic devices, such as beepers, in school or at school-sponsored activities.
The revised version assumes students will have cellphones and focuses more on setting standards for appropriate use.
The new policy indicates that principals are authorized to establish rules and use guidelines in their buildings, that students at all grade levels are permitted to use personal electronic devices as needed in emergency situations unless directed otherwise by staff and that devices possessed by students may be subject to an appropriately limited search by a district official or school resources officer when the official has reason to suspect a search may lead to evidence of a crime or violation of school rules.
The policy also makes clear students are not permitted to use electronic communication devices:
• To engage in bullying or harassment.
• To communicate test answers, photograph tests or engage in any conduct that constitutes academic dishonesty.
• To take, disseminate or share images, recordings or other content considered obscene, illegal or sexually explicit.
• To create or share recordings or images of any other student or staff members without permission from that person.
• For any reason other than an emergency in locker rooms, bathrooms or other places where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy.
“It’s really about helping students become more responsible digital citizens,” district schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said.