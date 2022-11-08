EAU CLAIRE — Voters of the Eau Claire Area School District showed their support for a proposed $98.6 million capital referendum on Tuesday.
Over 64% voters in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties said “Yes” to an estimated yearly tax increase of $40 per $100,000 of property value over the course of the next 20 years.
“We are so appreciative to the Eau Claire Area School District families and community for their investment in quality learning environments and the future of public schools in Eau Claire,” the district told the Leader-Telegram in a written statement.
“Our community has shown that it values our school system and supports the vital investment in our facilities for use by not only students and staff but also a wide range of community groups,” the statement continued. “They understood that our aging infrastructure needed significant attention, and that it is important for our children and staff to have safe, healthy, and flexible learning environments.”
The largest portion of the funds collected through the referendum will go toward South Middle School. An estimated $43.7 million — about 44% — will be used to update and add classrooms, remodel the school’s media center, remodel Student Services and more.
An estimated $20.9 million-worth of updates will be made at North High School. These updates will include the addition of synthetic turf on the school’s football field, classroom additions and remodels, a cafeteria expansion and the relocation of the school’s weight room.
Similarly, the district will allocate about $19.7 million toward adding classrooms, expanding the cafeteria, updating the auditorium and adding turf to the football field at Memorial High School.
The fourth main project space to be covered under the referendum is Putnam Heights Elementary, where the district will spend an estimated $6.9 million on remodeling and expanding classrooms.
This leaves about $8.4 million remaining for smaller building updates at Locust Lane, Manz, Meadowview, Northwoods, Sam Davey and Sherman elementaries, and Northstar Middle School.
The projects will likely be staggered over the next few years, said the district’s Executive Director of Business Services Abby Johnson.
Since 2011, there has been one other successful school referendum in 2016.
The 2016 referendum was both operational and capital, mainly covering deferred maintenance projects. While residents within the Eau Claire district are still currently paying the tax levy brought on by this past referendum, Johnson previously told the Leader-Telegram that doesn’t mean more help isn’t necessary.
“The voters have spoken and strongly supported our theme of ‘building for our kids and building for our future’ by passing the capital referendum,” the district statement said. “They know that strong schools make for a strong community as a whole, and we thank them for their support.”
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.