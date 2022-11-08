EAU CLAIRE — Voters of the Eau Claire Area School District showed their support for a proposed $98.6 million capital referendum on Tuesday.

Over 64% voters in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties said “Yes” to an estimated yearly tax increase of $40 per $100,000 of property value over the course of the next 20 years.

