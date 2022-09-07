EAU CLAIRE — Parents Protecting Our Children, an Eau Claire-based group of parents with students in the Eau Claire Area School District, filed a federal lawsuit against the district, Superintendent Michael Johnson and the school board for its policies toward transgender students.

Represented by conservative firms America First Legal and the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, PPOC alleges the district has “adopted policies facilitating gender transitions that might occur at school without any parental notification or consent;” impede upon parents’ First Amendment right to religious freedom; and may have long-term damaging effects to a child’s psyche and sense of identity.

Tim Nordin

Nordin