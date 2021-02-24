EAU CLAIRE — Beginning on April 5, the Eau Claire school district will ask kindergarten through 5th grade students to return to face-to-face classes four days per week.
The Eau Claire school board voted 6-1 on Wednesday night to approve the expansion. Board member Marquell Johnson voted against the proposal.
It will be the first time the district has ramped up in-person classes since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The decision comes as Eau Claire, Wisconsin and the U.S. watch COVID-19 cases fall, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention release long-awaited guidance for school reopenings.
The school board was largely unified in favor of the plan Wednesday night, though several expressed some concerns.
“What would it look like if we were to see an increase in community cases in the next month, two months, and we’re in a situation like we were in in November and December?” said board member Erica Zerr.
“My true concern about this particular proposal … is the severity of the acknowledgement that disruption of learning for students, and the teaching ability for teachers, will happen,” said board member Marquell Johnson. He also called for the district to commit funding to expand its summer school offerings to help students who have fallen behind.
Bringing kindergarten through 5th grade back to in-person classes four days per week, instead of two, will mean that in those schools, the district won’t be able to guarantee six feet of physical distancing, district officials acknowledged on Wednesday night.
That means that the proposal won’t be consistent with the CDC’s guidance, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration for the district.
“The CDC recommends our elementary, middle and high schools all remain in hybrid learning models with the required six feet of physical distance,” Koller said. “However, we’ve weighed the risk with additional mitigation strategies, and we are confident in our recommendation.”
Under the new plan, the only CDC guideline that the school district won’t be able to meet is its benchmark for social distancing inside school buildings.
“Masks would still be worn,” Koller said. “Students would still be cohorted, but not by day, they’d be cohorted in classrooms, limiting exposure to students in other classrooms.”
A new plan
The district announced Tuesday that it was proposing ramping up face-to-face classes for kindergarten through 5th grade.
First and second-grade students are already attending in-person classes four days per week. There will be no change for those students.
Currently, the Eau Claire student body is split into cohorts to make class sizes smaller and allow for desks to be spaced six feet apart. About 80% of K-12 students are attending some in-person classes. Within that group, kindergarteners and third through 12th grade students are attending classes two days per week, and are learning virtually the other three.
The other roughly 20% of students chose to be in a separate group that’s getting all-virtual classes.
All students are learning virtually on Wednesdays so school buildings can be cleaned.
Kindergarten through 5th grade students will switch to four days per week of in-person classes starting April 5 — the first day of classes after spring break.
If parents of K-5 students don’t feel comfortable with the plan, they can choose for their kids to participate in a new group, dubbed Cohort H.
Students in that group will join their classrooms live on those days through videoconferencing, said Jim Schmitt, the district’s director of teaching and learning.
Families will be sent a form asking if their students want to choose that option.
There’s no change for students in 6th through 12th grade; they’ll still attend two days of in-person classes each week.
Since Eau Claire’s high schools and middle schools have much larger student bodies, district officials said not being able to guarantee six feet of distance could dramatically multiply the number of potential close contacts if someone tested positive.
“There’s also tremendous risk of future community spread due to the large enrollment in our secondary schools,” said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson. “While we acknowledge in-person learning is extremely important for secondary students, unfortunately virtual learning is much more difficult for our younger elementary students.”
Health experts
Because the district can’t guarantee K-5 students and staff can stay six feet apart at all times, the district’s plan doesn’t meet the CDC’s guidelines for reopening, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“The proposal you had in front of you does have risk,” Giese told the school board Wednesday. “I think you all know that. It doesn’t meet the basic framework that the CDC and the state health department, as well as our local health department, have put forward. But it does strategically and deliberately look at risk, and consider ways to make sure the environment for that K-5 group is as safe as possible.”
Data have indicated that younger students are at less risk to contract and spread COVID-19, and much less likely to have serious health problems because of the virus, Giese added.
Teachers in Wisconsin will likely be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday, a full month before the in-person classes ramp up.
Giese said she is fairly confident that the county will be able to get every educator one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by early April, though that will depend on vaccine supply.
“Barring a problem with manufacturing and distribution, I think it’s likely we’ll be able to offer that,” said Ken Johnson, Chief Medical Officer of Prevea Health’s western Wisconsin arm.
The state plans to set aside a specific portion of vaccines for child care and K-12 educators, Giese said.
“That protection will be enormously helpful in decreasing things like quarantining of teachers with close contacts,” Giese added.
Community split
Community members who spoke to the school board on Wednesday were split on the proposal.
The school district has reported very few in-classroom transmissions of COVID-19, said Lucinda Kemmet of Eau Claire.
“When has zero risk been the goal?” asked Jason Gonzales of Eau Claire, who also said he supported more in-person instruction.
In total, three community members on Wednesday asked the school board to ramp up face-to-face classes, and two urged caution.
Marie Vandenbark, who works at Manz Elementary School, expressed concern about a lack of six feet of physical distancing at the school.
“I spend eight hours each week in the company of students who are talking and laughing and eating with their masks off, and I think the risk among them, and to me and everyone each of us touches, goes up exponentially,” Vandenbark said.
Mark Goings, president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators union, urged the school board to listen to teachers and families’ voices before they voted.
CDC guidance
The school board’s decision comes a few weeks after the CDC published new guidance for school reopenings. COVID-19 hasn’t spread through in-person classes if schools require masks, social distancing and consider the degree of community virus transmission, according to the CDC.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department agreed with the CDC’s newest guidance.
In the report the CDC repeatedly emphasized a link between levels of community transmission and virus outbreaks in schools.
During the pandemic, schools should be the first organizations to reopen and the last to close, the CDC wrote.
The Health Department says it’s seen very limited spread of COVID-19 in classrooms throughout Eau Claire County, Giese said this month. But the Health Department has noted cases of the virus spread in non-classroom school-related activities.
Zoe Wolfe, the school board’s student representative from North High School, said Wednesday night that she’s in favor of the plan.
“Thank you for considering sending the younger students in our district back to school,” Wolfe told the school board.