Second-semester grades for students in the Eau Claire school district will look very different this spring.
At all schools, students will get either a “pass” or “no pass” grade in their spring semester or yearlong courses.
After the plan was proposed by the district’s Teaching and Learning department, the Eau Claire school board Monday night swiftly and unanimously approved the temporary switch to pass-fail grading.
Eau Claire teachers widely agreed on the pass-fail system for the spring semester, said Jim Schmitt, Teaching and Learning executive director.
“Rarely have I ever seen unanimous support of a system … (teachers) recognize that our families and our students really were dealt an unusual circumstance that took quite a bit of time just to reorient themselves around,” Schmitt said Monday.
Many students’ lives and academic performances were significantly disrupted because of coronavirus-related shutdowns, Schmitt said: Some are sharing devices, struggle with limited internet access or have less time for homework due to work obligations.
High school and middle school students will be given “pass” or “no pass” grades for classes they take during spring semester and fourth quarter, including online or transfer classes. Yearlong classes will get the same treatment.
Under the new plan, spring class grades won’t be used in calculating students’ GPAs.
Instead of handing out grades or scores to elementary and early learning students during their third trimester, teachers will give comments to students about their performance and future growth.
All students’ grade reports will be submitted to their portfolios in Skyward, the district’s online student information portal.
Report cards will be sent to families in June.
Community member Chad Duerkop urged the board to vote against the proposal Monday. He called for a case-by-case application of the pass-fail system instead: “I would hate for these students to see their hard work not affect their GPA in the positive way they’d planned.”
Schools across the nation are considering changes to spring semester grading after thousands have closed over coronavirus concerns. Eau Claire district schools have been closed since March 16 and will stay closed for the rest of the school year after an order from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Other district news
- The board approved flexible boundaries impacting Meadowview, Manz and Robbins elementary schools, as a short-term plan for crowded south side schools.
- The board voted to send 42 teachers with limited-term, full-time or part-time contracts a notice that their contracts won’t be renewed next school year. Some, who are permanent part-time employees, may only lose the limited-term parts of their positions. The district gives teachers notice of contract non-renewal by the end of April.
- Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck and board President Eric Torres thanked board member Charles Vue for his time on the board. It was the last meeting of Vue’s term. Vue is associate director of UW-Eau Claire’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and was first elected to the board in 2014. Vue on Monday thanked the community for his time on the board, and cited personal reasons for not seeking a third term this spring.
- The board will soon invite interested people to apply for the open board seat vacated by board clerk Laurie Klinkhammer, Torres said. Klinkhammer, elected to her first term in 2018, resigned as of April 14, citing increased work responsibilities and family obligations. The board has 60 days to appoint a new member, who would serve out the remainder of Klinkhammer’s term. It is the second time the board will open applications within five months. Torres on Monday thanked Klinkhammer for her time on the board.
- The school board has finished interviewing three finalists for the district’s superintendent position, and plans to announce its choice in late April, Torres said.
The board is slated to meet today in closed session for two hours, beginning at 5 p.m.
That meeting can be accessed by visiting tinyurl.com/yb7tjox3 and using the event password “Board”; by downloading the Cisco Webex Meetings app from the Google Play or Apple iOS App Store on a mobile device and logging in with event number 961 679 245 and password “Board”; or by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering event access code 961 679 245. Long-distance charges may apply to the call.