EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire students’ English language arts scores in several statewide assessments have declined over the past four years, though the district consistently scored above the state average, Eau Claire district officials said Monday.
In the statewide Forward Exam, about 50% of Eau Claire students in 3rd through 8th grade hit the district’s English language arts benchmark scores in the 2016-17 school year, said Michelle Radtke, director of assessment for the school district. In 2021, about 39% of Eau Claire students hit the benchmark, Radtke said, an 11% drop.
“When looking at the English language arts Forward data over the past four years, we are achieving above the state but we are not at 80% of students meeting benchmark,” Radtke told the school board. “We are experiencing a downward trend in ELA Forward data.”
The same pattern appeared for older students.
In 2016-17, about 48% of 9th and 10th grade students hit the English and language arts benchmark in the ACT Aspire assessment, a test that predicts how students will score on the ACT exam in 11th grade. Four years later, in 2021, 36% of students hit the benchmark in that same assessment, Radtke said.
In the 2016-17 ACT exam, 51% of 16- and 17-year-old Eau Claire students hit the benchmark. That number dipped slightly to 48% in 2021, Radtke said.
The district continues to achieve above the state average in those three assessments, she noted.
The school district is collecting and analyzing data to decide which students need group intervention or one-on-one intervention, said Radtke and Mandy Van Vleet, executive director of special education. It’s also developing a multi-year action plan. More interventionist teachers — staffers who work with students who need additional help or support — have been added at the elementary school level, and more are being added in the spring 2022 semester to address learning loss related to COVID-19, Radtke said.
“This data indicates our ELA system is not effective for all students,” she said.
Van Vleet said schools monitor individual student’s data to figure out where the obstacles are.
“Schools are taking that data and correlating it to one, their attendance. If it’s attendance, our intervention has to be to try to get the kids to school so they can learn,” Van Vleet said. “Then they’re correlating it to their ACT Aspire data. Are their (letter grades) correlating to how they’re achieving on that state assessment?”
If that answer is yes, schools are digging further into students’ data to find the gaps: If they’re missing assignments, that could point to a behavioral challenge, or if they’re missing necessary skills, they might need more academic help, Van Vleet said.
The district’s overall goal is 80% of its students reaching English and language arts benchmarks, and no more than 5% of its students receiving intensive, individual-level interventions.
“We are a long way from that, but that’s what we want to strive for,” Van Vleet said, noting that the district also wants to see students’ achievement scores trending upward, rather than downward, over time.
School board members called the 80% benchmark a significant goal.
“...We’re not at that … and most of the state is not operating at that (level),” board president Tim Nordin said, asking the district to create interim goals with which to measure progress year-to-year.
Nordin also requested that the district bring data on the effectiveness of schools’ improvement plans.
School district to join JUUL lawsuit
The school board has voted to join a lawsuit against JUUL Labs, an electronic cigarette company, Nordin announced after the board met in closed session.
There will be “more information on that in coming days,” Nordin said.
School districts in Wisconsin and across the country have joined lawsuits against JUUL. One lawsuit joined by several school districts alleges that the company marketed its products to young people and caused them to become addicted to nicotine, according to Wisconsin and national media reports.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced in 2020 that Wisconsin would join a multi-state investigation of JUUL’s marketing and sales practices. Kaul said in February 2020 JUUL was “the driving force” behind an increase of e-cigarette use among young people.
About one in four U.S. youth use e-cigarettes daily, according to a 2021 report from the national Youth Tobacco Survey.
In other school district news:
- The school board voted to approve a new version of its annual work calendar, adjusting dates for work related to a November 2022 referendum.
- Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson discussed several benchmarks the district uses to measure student success, budgeting and financial planning.
- Board members Lori Bica and Aaron Harder were absent Monday.
- No members of the public spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.